MP David Hoe says he’s alive despite appearing on Death Kopitiam S’pore Facebook page

MP David Hoe appeared on Death Kopitiam S’pore due to parliamentary question on death literacy

Those who know Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC MP David Hoe may have been shocked to see his face appear on Death Kopitiam Singapore, a Facebook page devoted to posting obituaries.

In a Facebook post of his own on Friday (8 May), Mr Hoe reported that he is very much alive, despite appearances to the contrary.

David Hoe gets messages after appearing on Death Kopitiam S’pore

Mr Hoe said he had received “a few WhatsApp messages” from concerned people who saw the post and thought “something had happened” to him.

Those who had clicked on the post, which was made on Thursday (7 May), would have realised that Death Kopitiam Singapore was actually highlighting a question he had filed in Parliament on the same day.

But considering what the page is about, netizens admitted in the comments that they thought he had passed away before they read the caption.

Some advised the page to be careful not to “mislead” people.

David Hoe asked about death literacy in S’pore

Mr Hoe’s question for written answer was for Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung.

He wanted to know whether the Ministry of Health (MOH) would consider working with other ministries and agencies to address gaps in public understanding of end-of-life issues through a “more integrated whole-of-Government approach”.

These include issues concerning palliative care access, dying at home and post-death funeral procedures, he asked.

“I suppose the page found it relevant to share,” the MP said.

Govt launched legacy planning campaing in 2023

Mr Ong replied that the Government launched a national legacy planning campaign in 2023, promoting the adoption of legacy planning tools such as:

Advance Care Planning

CPF Nomination

Lasting Power of Attorney

Wills

The authorities have also formed more than 70 partnerships with various entities in the commercial, social and community spheres to further expand outreach, with the Singapore Hospice Council engaging the public to normalise conversations on death and advocate for a supportive palliative care environment.

Mr Hoe said he was “encouraged” by these efforts as such conversations are “not always easy”.

He also urged Singaporeans to check out My Legacy, which was launched by LifeSG to help Singaporeans plan for such matters.

Also read: ‘Parenting is tough’: PAP’s new face David Hoe opens up about experience with preterm birth, touches netizens’ hearts

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Death Kopitiam Singapore on Facebook and David Hoe on Facebook.