Video Allegedly Of S’pore Death Row Inmate Having Last Meal Inaccurate, Scene Not From Local Prison

Video Of Singapore Death Row Inmate Eating Last Meal False, Debunked By Singapore Prison Service

The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) has debunked a recently trending video allegedly showing death row inmate Nagaenthran Dharmalingam having his last meal.

Singapore executed Nagaenthran for drug trafficking on 27 Apr 2022. His case garnered much media scrutiny, sparking reactions online from netizens all around the world.

This likely led to the spread of the video, along with the inaccurate description of what it depicts.

Video claims to show Singapore death row inmate having last meal

The video in question recently went viral on the Twitter page Creepy.org, which claimed it shows death row inmate Nagaenthran Dharmalingam moments before his execution.

In the now-deleted 13-second video, a bald man appears to be eating a large amount of rice on a metal tray, allegedly his last meal.

He gingerly scoops up the rice with his trembling right hand, presumably in fear of what was to come.

About 11 seconds into the video, he turns towards someone off-camera, likely a prison guard, before returning to his meal. His hand continues to tremble as he resumes eating.

Twitter users saw the video at least 14.8 million times before it was deleted, according to the Wayback Machine.

Users reposted the video on numerous social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

MS News found copies of the video circulating online since May 2022.

Singapore Prison Service clarifies that the claims are false

In response to queries from MS News, SPS clarified that claims regarding the video are false.

More specifically, the man in it is not the late Nagaenthran. Moreover, the location of the incident isn’t a prison here in Singapore.

Therefore, the captions suggesting that the video was of the late Nagaenthran having his last meal are false.

MS News cannot identify the actual events depicted in the video.

Inmate assessed to not have an intellectual disability

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was a Malaysian drug trafficker who was sentenced to death in Singapore for trafficking around 42g of heroin in Apr 2009.

The controversy that surrounded his death sentence was in part due to his purported intellectual disability.

Numerous psychiatrists, including one selected by his lawyers, however, assessed that he lacked an intellectual disability.

Singapore executed Nagaenthran by hanging on 27 Apr 2022.

