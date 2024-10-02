13-year-old girl falls off school building in M’sia, dies at the scene

Teenager falls to her death from a school building in Malaysia

A girl has died after falling from a school building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

According to Malaysian news outlet Oriental Daily, the incident occurred on Tuesday (1 Oct) at Kuen Cheng Secondary School.

The Brickfields District Police Chief Kumar Shariman confirmed that the girl had fallen from the eighth floor of the building.

She was reportedly a 13-year-old dormitory student who lived in the school hostel.

The police received a report of the incident at around 7pm, and confirmed that the teenager had died when officers arrived at the scene.

Girl posted a goodbye message online

A video of the girl bidding farewell to her friends and relatives made waves on the Internet following the incident.

In the clip, the deceased sobbed and thanked her friends for their company. In tears, the girl had also said, “It’s time to say goodbye.”

The video led netizens to suspect that the girl had taken her own life.

At the time of writing, authorities have classified the case as sudden death.

“The body of the deceased has since been sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy to determine the cause of death,” the district’s police chief shared.

Emotional disputes and family problems have been ruled out.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the deceased was believed to have committed suicide due to academic pressure.

School to provide psychological support for students

The school had later issued a statement to confirm the news of the girl’s tragic death.

“In order to prevent this incident from causing psychological stress on other students, school counsellors will continue to provide psychological support and emotional counselling for students,” the statement reads.

The school also urged members of the public to avoid spreading unverified news of the incident so as to respect the privacy of the deceased and their families.

The deceased’s sister had also urged netizens to stop circulating the video of her sister out of respect.

