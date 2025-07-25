Sambar deer euthanised after suffering severe injuries in accident with car on Mandai Road

Sambar deer seen lying in bus bay along Mandai Road after accident

A sambar deer has been euthanised after suffering severe injuries during an accident with a car along Mandai Road.

A video of the aftermath, posted on TikTok on Thursday (24 July), showed the animal lying in a bus bay, apparently unable to get up.

Car’s bumper was damaged

In the clip, a stationary silver car was also seen some metres farther in front.

Its front bumper was damaged, with its hood folded up, possibly due to the collision with the deer.

The car’s boot was open.

Deer euthanised on site at Mandai after car accident: NParks

In response to queries from MS News, the National Parks Board (NParks) said it was alerted to a road accident at around 5.15pm on 24 July.

It involved a sambar deer and a car along Mandai Road.

NParks contacted Mandai Wildlife Group (MWG) for their veterinary assistance due to their proximity to the incident, it added.

Unfortunately, the deer’s injuries were assessed to be “severe”, so NParks and MWG jointly agreed to “humanely euthanise” it at the scene, “on welfare grounds”.

Both the driver and passenger of the car were unharmed, NParks understands.

Motorists advised to be alert to crossing animals

In the statement, NParks’ Group Director for Wildlife Management How Choon Beng advised motorists to be alert to crossing animals when driving along roads flanked by forested areas.

This is especially when signs indicating animal crossings are present, he said.

Members of the public should not handle injured wild animals on their own, and may contact NParks’ 24-hour Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 for urgent wildlife rescue reports.

Featured image adapted from @rainbow.00044 on TikTok.