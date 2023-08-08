Food Delivery Rider Dies In Car, Rotting Body Found In Changi A Week After Death

Body Of Food Delivery Rider Found Rotting In Car

A food delivery rider apparently died in his car while parked at a private estate in Changi.

Nearby residents did not realise what had happened until a whole week later even though the vehicle was in the same spot the entire time.

When police arrived to collect the body, passers-by noticed a strong rotting odour emanating from the car.

Car parked near condominium along Upper Changi Road

According to Shin Min Daily News, the body was found on Monday (7 Aug) at around 7am in a parking lot near the Apollo Gardens condominium along Upper Changi Road.

A resident of the condominium, 72-year-old Mr Zhang (transliterated from Mandarin), contacted Shin Min about the incident.

He had heard neighbours talking about seeing police outside the building at around 9am on Monday.

When Mr Zhang went to see for himself, he noticed police officers investigating a white car.

“They took out the items before moving the body. When I got closer, I noticed a strong rotting odour,” he said.

Odour from rotting body of delivery rider present for about a week

Another resident, 71-year-old Mr Zhu (transliterated from Mandarin), told the Chinese paper that he saw a man in the driver’s seat of the car when he passed by in the morning.

He also noticed a stench that smelled like rotting meat emanating from inside the vehicle.

A 32-year-old domestic helper added that she would detect an odour from time to time over the past week, but had no idea where it was from.

“You can’t smell anything from inside the house. But, the moment you step out, you will notice something that smells like dead rats.”

Reporters observed that most of the residents travel in and out of the neighbourhood by car. This could possibly be why they never noticed the dead body.

Brown liquid from rotting body of delivery rider seeped out of car

A brown liquid, presumably from the rotting body, appeared to be seeping out from underneath the door of the driver’s seat.

There was also an extremely unpleasant smell when reporters got close to the vehicle.

Mr Zhang shared that the police retrieved items including a spectacle box and a wallet. The officers then laid them next to the grass to take photographs.

A tow truck later came to remove the car at around 11.50am.

Popular spot for people to park their cars for free

Apparently, this area is a popular spot for people to park their cars as it is free of charge.

Mr Zhu said that the stretch of road allows free parking, so most residents do not really notice who comes and goes.

A resident who declined to be named also added that, as it is near the Singapore Expo, many workers would park their cars there.

As such, the resident believes that the deceased may not live in the area.

Police confirmed with Shin Min that they are currently looking into the unnatural death of a 34-year-old man at the mentioned location.

Following preliminary checks, officers believe that the case does not involve any criminal activities.

Further investigations are ongoing.

No family history of illness, says deceased’s sister

At around 10am on Tuesday (8 Aug), the family of the deceased claimed the body from the mortuary.

They revealed that the deceased was a food delivery rider.

His older sister said that the family was shocked to the core to receive the news of his death.

“My younger brother lived with our parents but would occasionally stay over at his friend’s place,” she shared.

“I hadn’t heard from him for a week, but we didn’t think too much of it. No one expected something like this to happen.”

The sister shared that the family has no history of illness, so they are not sure what could have been the cause of death.

“We are not too sure why he ended up there either. All we can do now is wait for the results of the investigation.”

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News via Lianhe Zaobao.