S’pore delivery rider steals slippers & puts them back later, claims he was checking if they were anti-slip

Grab delivery rider in Singapore allegedly steals slippers, claims he was just checking them

A Singapore Grab delivery rider was caught allegedly stealing slippers from a resident recently.

The incident occurred on 20 Jan at around 4.11am, as captured by a CCTV camera outside an HDB unit.

The delivery rider showed up with a bag of dim sum, hanging the order on a hook left on the gate. He snapped a photo as proof.

After the seemingly standard delivery, he turned to leave.

However, as he did, he snatched up a pair of Adidas slippers from the resident’s shoe rack and vanished from the CCTV’s view.

The video then skipped forward around 30 seconds or so, where the rider sloppily placed the slippers back on the rack.

He seemed to do it hurriedly, though that appeared to be a result of the footage being played on fast forward according to the timestamp.

A short while after, the resident emerged to take their food in. It is unknown if they noticed anything suspicious initially.

Rider claims he was just checking slippers’ base

The resident then messaged the rider at 4.14am, threatening to call the police over the slipper theft.

The rider denied the accusation, telling the resident to “see properly” if they still had their footwear on their shoe rack.

“I know you put [it] back,” the resident countered, clearly having seen the CCTV footage.

Faced with this, the rider admitted he placed it back but denied attempting to steal the slippers.

He claimed that he was just checking if that pair had an anti-slip base.

Netizens say he noticed the corridor CCTV

One netizen suggested that the rider must have later seen the CCTV camera and decided to return the slippers.

A more sympathetic commenter said the rider’s conscience could have gotten him to realise his misdeed and place the shoes back.

A third user felt confused about why the Grab rider would do it. They said he could just save money to buy the slippers rather than going “block shopping” during deliveries.

MS News has reached out to Grab for comments on the incident.

Also read: 2 men allegedly steal shoes placed along Pasir Ris HDB corridor using ‘donation collection’ trick

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.

