Digital Map Will Help You Siam Orchard Road Crowds On 24 & 25 Dec

Digital Map Will Give Real-Time Updates On Christmas Crowds At Orchard

The season of giving is well upon us, which means more people will flock to Orchard than ever to immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere.

Given the imminent crowds, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has introduced a digital map to help Christmas revellers plan their visits to the shopping strip more wisely.

The map will highlight areas that are more packed or closed, so would-be visitors can figure out the best time to go and how to navigate their way around.

The map will be available from 6pm on 24 Dec.

Digital map shows real-time crowd levels & area closures in Orchard

In an advisory posted on SPF’s website this morning (19 Dec), a digital map named Crowd@OrchardRoad was announced.

Once it goes live, members of the public can use it to view crowd levels throughout Orchard in real time.

Furthermore, the map will inform users of area closures.

Visitors are advised to plan their journey with the map before proceeding to Orchard Road on Christmas Eve.

Starting this Sunday (24 Dec) from 6pm onwards, users can access the map by scanning the QR code below.

Otherwise, they can visit it at this link.

More SPF officers to be deployed along Orchard Road on Christmas Eve

Digital map aside, the advisory also stated that more officers will be stationed at Orchard Road to manage Christmas crowds.

They include police officers, auxiliary police officers, and security officers, all of whom will be on duty from the evening of 24 Dec.

SPF officers will set up crowd control barricades and direction signs to direct crowd flow in a safe and orderly manner.

Following that, officers from Tanglin Police Division, Protective Security Command, and more will be on enhanced patrol.

For the safety of the public, security personnel may conduct checks on bags and personal belongings.

Road closures & limitation of access to Orchard MRT on 24 Dec

In anticipation of a crowded Orchard MRT station, the advisory warned of the possible closure of certain entrances and exits to facilitate crowd flow.

Alternatively, the public may use Somerset MRT station or other means of public transport for a smoother commute.

Aside from that, certain roads will be closed to vehicles between from 6pm on 24 Dec to 2am on 25 Dec.

The advisory also included reminders to stay vigilant because of the increased crowds and to be mindful of their belongings.

On top of that, the public is to avoid engaging in activities involving party novelty items like aerosol foam sprays that may annoy or put others at risk.

With Covid-19 cases rising once again, it is only wise to avoid crowds as much as possible.

We hope everyone will take extra steps to stay safe this festive season, for yourselves and everyone else.

Featured image adapted from Bendza Yong on Facebook.