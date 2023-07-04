Car Insurance Firm Has Up To S$100 Shopping Vouchers For Signups, Plans Customisable Based On Needs

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

DirectAsia Is Giving Away CapitaLand Shopping Vouchers When You Sign Up For New Car Insurance Policy

Once you’ve checked off your wishlist to own a car, you’d want to ensure that you safeguard your vehicle and yourself in times of emergency.

That’s why car insurance is essential — to cover the costs of damage to your vehicle and to protect you financially if you’re responsible for someone’s injury or damage to their vehicle.

Other than offering such security, DirectAsia is also rewarding new customers who sign up for their car insurance policies. From now till 1 Aug, new sign-ups can redeem up to S$100 worth of eCapitaVouchers.

So once you’ve insured your vehicle, not only can you drive with ease of mind, but you can also treat yourself to something nice with the shopping vouchers.

Customise car insurance plans from DirectAsia according to your needs

When selecting insurance policies, many people might end up paying more for a fixed plan they may not entirely need.

With DirectAsia, car owners can pick the most straightforward plan and add optional benefits as they deem fit.

For context, here are the types of car insurance they offer:

If you prefer to supplement your car insurance plan for greater peace of mind, DirectAsia also offers optional benefits to tailor your plan:

24-hour Breakdown Assistance — get roadside assistance anytime if your car breaks down (for all plans except TPO)

New for Old Replacement Car — get a replacement car of the same or similar make and model if yours gets stolen or you suffer total loss (only applicable for COMP)

Compensation for Loss of Use — receive S$50/day for up to 10 days for transport costs while your car is under repair (for all plans except TPO)

My Workshop — visit your choice workshop for own damage repairs (for all plans except TPO)

Medical Expenses — receive up to S$3,000 for you and any passengers in the event of injuries from a car accident

No-Claim Discount (NCD) Protector Plus — drivers with NCD30/40/50 can increase or protect their NCD status even after making a claim

Repatriation Costs — up to S$3,500 compensation for towing vehicle back from West Malaysia and Southern Thailand, S$200 reimbursement per person (for all plans except TPO)

Personal Accident — receive up to S$500,000 in the event that the driver loses their limbs or dies in a car accident

My Accessories — DirectAsia will pay for repairs as well as stolen or damaged accessories (for all plans except TPO)

Enjoy benefits exclusive to DirectAsia

If all the above isn’t enough to have you asking for a quote, signing up for an insurance plan with DirectAsia also entitles you to some exclusive perks.

While most insurers offer NCDs, they’re the only ones with NCD60, which gives owners an extra 10% off their car insurance base premium.

To qualify, car owners must have held NCD50 for the last five consecutive years, at the very least. Drivers who are especially safe on the road and have gone accident-free will have no trouble fulfilling this criterion.

In addition, car owners can enjoy a Lifetime Repair Guarantee on all repairs at workshops approved by DirectAsia throughout their coverage period.

New sign-ups get shopping vouchers

Having sorted out your insurance policy strategically and saved on premiums and repairs, you can now spend a little on yourself without worry.

In fact, you may not need to spend much at all if you’re signing up with DirectAsia for the first time, as they have shopping vouchers up for grabs.

Register online on the DirectAsia website here and you’ll automatically receive the following vouchers according to your selected plan:

Third-Party Fire & Theft (TPFT) & Third-Party Only (TPO) car insurance policy — S$40 eCapitaVoucher

Comprehensive (COMP) car insurance policy — S$100 eCapitaVoucher

All you have to do is key in the codes ‘GREAT40’ and ‘GREAT100’ respectively upon checking out to get the vouchers.

You can use the vouchers at over 3,200 stores in 29 locations across Singapore, so shopping with the fam will definitely be a lot easier on the wallet.

The promotion is valid only to new sign-ups from now till 1 Aug, so make sure to sign up soon, while stocks last.

Folks who’d like to get a quote first may also send their queries via the DirectAsia website linked above. Additionally, you can follow them on Facebook or Instagram for exciting updates on promos and other news.

Protect your car & peace of mind

With 1,001 things to worry about as a working adult and car owner in Singapore, you’d want the most convenient solution.

The privilege of paying only for what you need will maximise your cash flow so that you’ll get the protection you require while saving on unnecessary expenses.

Maintaining your car need not shave away at your savings — decide wisely and you’ll be able to get insured accordingly, within your means.

Disclaimer: Terms and conditions apply. Protected up to specified limits by SDIC.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with DirectAsia.

Featured images adapted from TheSmartLocal.