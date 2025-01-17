Doctor in Vietnam allegedly kills pregnant mistress & dismembers her body to conceal affair

Doctor kills pregnant mistress & dismembers her body after she threatened to expose the relationship

On Tuesday (14 Jan), Danh Son, a general surgery specialist at Vietnam’s Dong Nai General Hospital, was issued an indictment of three charges.

The 36-year-old faces charges of murder, robbery, and illegal possession of military weapons for allegedly murdering and dismembering his pregnant mistress to hide their affair.

Doctor kills pregnant mistress who demanded he took responsibility

According to the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Procuracy indictment, a 35-year-old woman named TTBN brought a relative to the hospital for treatment at the end of 2022.

The pair allegedly developed a romantic relationship despite both being married at the time.

In March 2024, the woman apparently informed Danh about her pregnancy, demanded that he take responsibility, and threatened to expose their affair to their families and workplace.

According to The Straits Times, Danh was afraid of the potential impact on his family and career, resulting in his decision to kill TTBN and dismember her body to destroy evidence.

Doctor goes to thorough lengths to conceal affair

Danh allegedly proceeded to buy a meat cleaver, surgical knives, a hammer, and sleeping pills and hid them in the hospital.

On 13 Apr 2024, his mistress went to his room under the impression of undergoing an IV treatment.

The indictment states that Danh secretly injected sleeping pills into the IV solution.

An hour later, Danh allegedly killed his unconscious mistress before dismembering her body and placing them in different plastic bags.

He then disposed the bags at various locations in Bien Hoa City and Vinh Cuu District, states The Straits Times.

He also discarded the bloodstained clothes and blankets in the hospital’s trash bin and the murder tools in a plantation area.

The indictment states that Danh removed his mistress’ motorbike licence plate and discarded it at a bridge, further erasing evidence,

Doctor engages in robbery after murder and dismembering of his mistress’ body

Danh went on to steal 2.8 million dong (S$151), a gold bracelet, ring, necklace, a pair of earrings, and two mobile phones from the dead woman’s backpack.

The next day, he took the stolen valuables to a gold shop and exchanged them for new gold and cash.

It is believed that he used the money for personal expenses.

Featured image from adapted from Vietnam News Agency.