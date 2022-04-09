Rescuers Say Dog Likely To Be Finding Way Home In West Coast

When a beloved pet broke out from her crate while boarding a plane and went missing, it sparked a frantic search by her desperate owner.

Now, more than 1 week later, the nightmare isn’t over as the dog’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Source

Her owner thinks she might be trying to get back to her home in the West of Singapore.

Dog missing since 1 Apr

According to the latest Facebook post on Saturday (9 Apr) by the owner, Ms Peixuan Sng, her dog Oreo is still missing.

Source

In a previous post, she said that Oreo disappeared on 1 Apr at about 8.45pm from Terminal 3.

That means she’s been gone for more than 1 week.

She thus appealed again to the public to help find her, and spread the word to any Singapore resident.

Black Singapore Special with white paws

Oreo is a black Singapore Special with white paws, white neck fur and a curled tail.

Source

She would also be wearing a brown collar with a name tag, as well as an AirTag, a tracking device developed by Apple used to find objects.

According to a Facebook post on 3 Apr, Ms Sng also said her dog is turning 6 this years and weighs about 17kg.

Though she can be skittish, she’s also friendly with humans and doesn’t bite.

Dog may be trying to get home

Ms Sng has set up a Telegram chat for those who’re helping to find the missing pooch.

In the chat experienced rescuers were quoted as saying that it’s likely Oreo is trying to find her way home.

However, that could be far away from the vicinity of the airport – in the West Coast Way, River Valley or Pasir Panjang areas.

Thus, that means Oreo may not even be in the East, but anywhere in Singapore by now.

Source

Thus, even if you don’t live or frequent the East, it may be helpful to keep a lookout for Oreo anywhere you go

That’s because the more people who’re looking, the higher the chances of finding Oreo.

Adopted since a few months old

Ms Sng said Oreo has been her “baby” since she was a few months old, having been adopted by her and her partner in 2017.

Oreo also has a light-coloured best friend named Toffee who was also adopted by Ms Sng just a month after Oreo was adopted.

Source

She described Oreo as the “light of our lives”, so any help is will be greatly appreciated.

Broke out through hole in crate

This all started when Oreo was being transported onto Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ38 to Los Angeles on 1 Apr, Ms Sng said.

However, she escaped about 4 to 5 hours into the process.

Apparently, the dog managed to break out through a hole in the side of the crate.

Source

The folks from Changi Airport Group (CAG) and their contractor searched high and low for her, but to no avail.

Hopefully, dog is found soon

Oreo is obviously very precious to Ms Sng, so the past week has really been a struggle for her.

Thankfully, many good folks have been helping her search for the missing pet, so at least she’s been receiving amazing support.

Hopefully, the beloved dog is found soon and reunited with her owner and Toffee.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.