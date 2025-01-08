Dog falls to its death from Jurong West HDB block, suspected to have been thrown down

Dog dies on the spot after it falls to its death from Jurong West block, says resident

A dog was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Jurong West, suspected to have been thrown down the block.

The incident took place at about 6pm on Tuesday (7 Jan) in Block 764 Jurong West Street 75, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Dog falls & leaves pool of blood at Jurong West block

At about 8pm that night, reporters observed that an area at the foot of the block had been cordoned off by the police.

Two men in plainclothes were helping to remove the carcass.

The dog appeared to be a medium-sized brown dog which left behind a pool of blood at the scene.

Some clothes pegs and clothes were also scattered around.

Resident heard loud noise

A resident named only as 36-year-old Mr Lin (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that he heard a loud noise before the incident.

Looking out the window, he saw that a dog had fallen down.

He said the animal looked like a senior dog and didn’t twitch at all, with blood then slowly seeping out of its carcass. He thus surmised that it had died on the spot.

No similar case has happened at his block before and neither has he heard of any dog abuse there, he added.

Police go door-to-door to interview residents

Residents on the block said the police had gone door-to-door from the second to 12th floor.

They asked whether they’d heard any strange noises or seen a brown dog.

One resident who declined to be named said the laundry he’d hung out to dry had been hit and fallen to the ground together with the dog.

He realised this only when he returned home and found that all his clothes had fallen downstairs.

He doesn’t want them back as they are stained with blood, he added.

Also read: 961 cases of animal cruelty & poor welfare reported in 2024, a 12-year high: SPCA

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.