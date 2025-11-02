Dog dies after allegedly being left unattended at Katong pet groomer, NParks investigating

Dog owner shares CCTV footage of dog struggling in cage at Katong pet groomer

A dog has died after allegedly being left unattended at a pet grooming salon along Tanjong Katong Road, his owner has claimed.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Mr Tanish Dhillon accused the groomer of a “lack of care” that allegedly resulted in the death of his dog Buddy.

Katong groomer informs owner that dog died

Mr Dhillon said he had sent Buddy to Pawsome Singapore on Thursday (30 Oct), having sent him there for four years.

But they called him at 11.50am, informing him that Buddy had died, he said.

When he arrived at the groomer, he saw the dog’s carcass and found his front paws and mouth covered in blood, he claimed.

Dog appeared to be in distress in CCTV footage, owner claims

Mr Dhillion also said he was shown partial CCTV footage of Buddy’s last moments.

A 12-minute clip that he posted on Instagram showed the dog confined in a cage from 9.50am to 10.02am on Thursday. He was heard panting heavily and barking.

In an alleged timeline Mr Dhillion posted, he said the noises Buddy was making were a “clear sign of distress” and that the dog was struggling to get free.

Buddy’s front limbs also appeared to be stuck, he added.

No staff members were seen in the video.

Dog allegedly not monitored for 1 hour

Mr Dhillion then claimed that Pawsome explained that their groomer had arrived late.

When he asked them why Buddy was left alone, they allegedly replied that their staff were cleaning, he said.

He also released an alleged recording of a phone call with the salon where a staff member admitted that the dog was not monitored for about one hour.

He has made a police report about the case.

Katong groomer ‘heartbroken’ over death of dog

In an Instagram Story on Sunday (2 Nov), Pawsome said it was “heartbroken” over Buddy’s death.

However, “one difficult moment” does not define who they are or their team’s dedication, it noted.

The salon asked for “kindness and understanding” as the team continues caring for dogs entrusted to them, it said, adding:

At Pawsome, every dog is treated with love, respect, and attention — just as we would our own.

NParks investigating case

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Mrs Jessica Kwok, the National Parks Board’s (NParks’) group director of enforcement & investigation, said it is looking into a case involving a dog at a pet grooming facility.

NParks takes a “serious view” of the matter, she added.

Thus, the agency will take “stern enforcement action” if the pet facility is found to be negligent.

