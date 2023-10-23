Dog Placed In Trash Bag For Burial At Joo Koon, Welfare Group Seeks Truth Behind Death

Welfare Group Finds Dead Dog About To Be Buried In Joo Koon

An animal welfare group in Singapore has made several Facebook posts about a group of dogs at an office building compound in Joo Koon.

One of these dogs apparently passed away and was placed in a trash bag to be buried in a hole.

The other dogs were allegedly chained up as well.

The welfare group has asked authorities to conduct an autopsy into how the dog died.

Dog passes away in Joo Koon, welfare group prevents burial

On Saturday (21 Oct), Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) made a Facebook post about a dog who had passed away. Its name was Max.

Max was apparently found lying lifeless on the grass by a concerned individual, who shared a video with CDAS.

CDAS said when they arrived at the factory, staff informed them that Max had passed away at 9.53am.

They confirmed this with CCTV footage.

“Shockingly, his body had been callously discarded and thrown into a trash bag by his owners,” CDAS claimed. “The workers had already begun digging a hole, seemingly ready to bury him without any dignity or respect.”

In a comment, CDAS attached images showing Max’s body in a trash bag.

They also shared another image of a hole that had apparently been dug for Max to be buried in.

CDAS said they managed to stop Max from being buried pending an autopsy.

Another dog found with large wound

Later that same day, CDAS made another post about Daisy, Max’s mother.

According to them, Daisy was found with a “large, untreated wound that appeared to have been neglected for a significant period of time”.

Like Max, Daisy appeared to have been chained and was left exposed to the heavy rain until a worker moved her to a covered area.

However, she was still chained up at the car park gantry.

CDAS said they immediately took action and collaborated with the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) to ensure that the company brought Daisy to the veterinarian without any delay.

“How could two dogs be subjected to such appalling conditions? One suddenly losing their life, while the other suffered from an untreated wound,” CDAS asked.

Welfare group accuses company of not giving dog proper burial

Addressing the company in Max’s post, CDAS accused them of “callously” disposing of a dog, whom they described as a stray that they supposedly cared for and fed.

“Yet, you lacked the decency to provide him with a proper burial. Is it because he was deemed worthless in your eyes, simply because he was a stray?” CDAS questioned.

CDAS added that it has reached out to AVS regarding Max’s death and hopes that it will “conduct an autopsy to uncover the truth behind” the dog’s passing.

They also hope that the company that Max belonged to will provide him with a proper burial.

“Max deserves to leave this world with the respect and compassion that was denied to him in his final moments,” they said.

MS News has reached out to AVS and the company for comment and will update this article if they get back.

