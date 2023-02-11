Dog Trapped In Turkiye Earthquake Rubble For 3 Days Waits Patiently As Rescuers Free It

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Dog Rescued After Getting Trapped In Turkiye Earthquake Rubble For 3 Days

The people in Türkiye are still reeling from the devastating earthquake that hit the country on Monday (6 Feb).

As rescuers toil through the rubble, they discovered not just trapped humans but also some beloved pets.

Rescuers recently found a pet dog by the name of Pamuk in Iskenderun, Türkiye, buried neck-deep in rubble and unable to move.

Pet dog buried in Turkiye earthquake rubble

GMA News shared a video of the dog’s rescue operation on Friday (10 Feb).

The clip moved viewers, with the post raking in over 2,000 shares at the time of writing. The original video was apparently recorded by Gürcan Öztürk, a photographer at Reuters.

In the first few seconds of the video, one rescuer offered Pamuk some water that he had poured out from a bottle.

As the video progressed, it became clear that Pamuk’s entire body was stuck in the rubble.

According to Gürcan’s caption, the canine had been trapped for 60 hours or nearly three days when rescuers found him.

Despite the circumstances, Pamuk remained alert and cooperated with the rescuers as they toiled to help him.

Throughout the operation, one rescuer tried to comfort the dog by offering water. He also held the canine’s head as multiple people dug through the rubble with their hands, trying to free the creature.

After what seemed like an endless few minutes, they finally freed the visibly shaken Pamuk, who was carried away by a rescuer.

Netizens thank Turkiye earthquake rescuers for saving dog

Many viewers of the post on GMA News expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the rescuers.

A Facebook user said that race, or in this case, species, should not matter when providing assistance to others.

The user also pointed out that rescue dogs are helping human disaster relief efforts in Türkiye.

One commenter additionally praised how carefully the rescuers were handling the dog.

In spite of the heavy rubble and metal rods that were in the way, the rescuers managed to free the dog without causing it more harm.

Dog safe under neighbour’s care

In a subsequent comment to his post, Gürcan shared that Pamuk’s family had informed him that the dog’s owner is alive, in a hospital in Mersin.

They will supposedly be reunited soon, but ABC News reports that Pamuk is now under the temporary care of some neighbours.

As the death toll continues to climb in Türkiye, we can only hope for slivers of good news like this to keep people’s spirits up.

Kudos to all the rescuers, medical teams, and volunteers toiling endlessly to help victims of the tragedy. Your efforts surely mean the world to the people of Türkiye.

