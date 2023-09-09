Singapore Airlines Passengers Reportedly Sat Next To ‘Farting’ Dog On Flight, Ask For Refund

New Zealand Couple Complain Of Emotional Support Dog On Singapore Airlines Flight, Airline Apologises

When people splash the cash for a flight with our national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA), they expect the impeccable service that they’re known for.

Unfortunately, a couple from New Zealand said that experience was ruined as they had to sit next to a “farting” dog on an SIA flight.

They’re now asking for a refund for that leg of the flight.

Couple sits next to dog for 13-hour Singapore Airlines flight

Gill and Warren Press, from Wellington, boarded the SIA flight on 13 June, they told New Zealand news portal Stuff.

They were making the trip from Paris to Singapore en route back to New Zealand in Premium Economy seats.

However, they were surprised to find out that they were going to be sitting next to a dog for the 13-hour flight.

Apparently, the passenger next to them had brought his emotional support dog.

Couple heard heavy snorting from dog

Mrs Press said she heard a “heavy snorting” noise and initially thought it was her husband’s phone.

However, they soon realised it came from the breathing of a dog on the floor.

According to the dog’s owner, the dog was with him as he gets anxious, but it was the dog that appeared to be in distress, she added.

When they asked the cabin crew for a seat change, they were told the only seats available were in the back row in Economy.

Dog starts farting on Singapore Airlines flight

About halfway through the flight, the dog had started farting, Mrs Press said.

Thus, the smell became intolerable, she added.

The dog also took up space in her husband’s legroom as it was too big to remain under its owner’s seat.

As it couldn’t be in the aisle and block the trolleys, the animal’s head ended up under Mr Press’ feet.

That position caused some of the dog’s drool to end up on her husband’s leg, Mrs Press griped.

Eventually, the couple managed to move seats to the front of the Economy cabin.

SIA apologises, offers gift vouchers

SIA had told them that they would hear from the airline over the incident.

However, after a week of silence, Mrs Press emailed their customer service team and got a reply two weeks later.

Apologising for the incident, SIA offered each of them a gift voucher worth S$100 that could be used on KrisShop, their e-commerce portal.

She pointed out that the amount didn’t correspond to the price difference between what they’d paid for Premium Economy seats, and the Economy seats they had to sit in for half the flight.

More than three weeks later, SIA emailed again to raise the compensation amount, offering each of them a travel voucher of NZ$200 (S$160).

But Mrs Press was still unsatisfied, wanting a full refund for that leg of the trip.

She said SIA hasn’t got back to them with an acceptable reply more than two months later.

SIA admits they didn’t notify couple beforehand

Mrs Press said she and her husband do like dogs, and even own one. But they should have been informed that they would be seated next to a dog in advance, they said, adding,

We didn’t receive the experience we paid for.

An SIA spokesman admitted that they didn’t notify the couple beforehand that they were seated next to a dog, saying,

We sincerely apologise that this did not occur in this case, and will work with our airport teams to ensure that this lapse does not occur in future.

The airline told Stuff that they would continue to liaise directly with the couple over their feedback.

They also apologised again for “any inconvenience or distress” caused by their experience on the flight.

Emotional support dogs no longer allowed since 1 April

According to SIA’s website, they no longer allow customers to travel with their emotional support dogs on board flights since 1 April.

However, they would allow it if passengers had made a request to have their dogs and submitted the required documentation before this date.

Assistance dogs — which are trained to perform certain tasks to assist persons with disabilities — are still allowed on board flights. But they must not pose a direct threat to the health and safety of other passengers.

