Dog carries its unconscious puppy to clinic in Türkiye to receive care

Dog carries sick puppy in the rain to vet clinic in Türkiye

A mother dog stunned vets in Istanbul, Türkiye when it appeared at the doorstep of a clinic carrying its unconscious puppy.

The incident was captured on the clinic’s security cameras and shared on social media on 14 Jan.

In the clip, the brown dog approaches the clinic’s doors and gently drops a puppy it had been carrying its mouth.

In an interview with AP, Baturalp Dogan, a vet at Beylikduzu Alfa Veterinary Clinic, said his colleague Emir saw the dog hovering in front of the door.

While he was initially confused by its appearance, Emir soon saw the puppy on the ground and brought the animals into the clinic.

Emir noted that he could not tell whether the puppy was alive and believed it was suffering from hypothermia.

“The animal was already as cold as ice,” said Dr Dogan.

Vets administer treatment to freezing puppy

When Dr Dogan arrived, Emir told him that the puppy could be dead. However, the two checked again and managed to detect a faint heartbeat.

They then worked to revive the puppy, giving it an injection and warming it up using a hair dryer.

Security footage showed the mother dog hovering around the counter where her puppy laid.

Fortunately, the puppy was revived following their efforts and reunited with its mother and litter-mate.

Dr Dogan added that the two puppies and their mother are healthy and being cared for at the clinic.

