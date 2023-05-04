Don Don Donki S’pore Encourages Customers To Recycle Ice Packs, Return Them In Good Condition

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Don Don Donki Singapore Introduces Recycling Initiative For Ice Packs

Those who visit Don Don Donki frequently are almost guaranteed to have a mountain of ice packs — used to keep food like sashimi and ice cream fresh — in their refrigerators.

As convenient as they are, these light blue packets of ice can pile up over time.

To prevent wastage, Don Don Donki Singapore recently introduced an initiative that encourages customers to return their used ice packs.

Customers need only drop the ice packs into boxes available at all outlets. They must, however, ensure that the packs are in clean and good condition.

Customers can drop used ice packs into boxes at all stores

On Wednesday (3 May), Don Don Donki Singapore shared about their new initiative that allows customers to give their used ice packs a new lease of life.

For those who are not aware, customers are allowed to help themselves to ice packs at the packing stations of the Japanese supermarket.

These are for keeping food items like sashimi, as well as frozen food, fresh.

Frequent visitors of Don Don Donki, however, might find their refrigerators full of such packets.

Hoping to address this, the Japanese supermarket has placed boxes at all their stores, allowing customers to drop off their used ice packs.

The recycling boxes are reportedly placed at the cashier area of each outlet.

Customers, however, must ensure that their ice packs are clean and in good condition.

The Japanese supermarket will also not be accepting ice packs from other sources due to quality concerns.

