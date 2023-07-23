Donnie Yen Renews Wedding Vows With Wife 20 Years After Marriage In Romantic Ceremony

Donnie Yen & Wife Renews Wedding Vows In Ceremony In Italy

Action star Donnie Yen recently renewed his wedding vows with his wife, Cissy Wang, after 20 years of marriage.

The romantic ceremony took place in the presence of family and friends at Villa Balbiano, a historic villa overlooking Italy’s famed Lake Como.

Following the ceremony, Yen penned his thoughts about the milestone in a touching post on Facebook on Saturday (22 July).

Action star wanted to give his wife a fairytale wedding

In his post, Yen shared that he and his wife married 20 years ago in a humble wedding. He spoke about how they built their family and company together.

Over the years, the pair grew, overcame challenges, and succeeded together. This is thanks to them sharing the same goals, values, love, and experiences.

The action star then revealed that they have renewed their wedding vows.

Although his wife did not ask for it, Yen still wanted to give her a fairytale wedding.

“Marriage is not only about love but commitment, loyalty, and supporting each other,” he said. “Wanting what’s best for your partner.”

Donnie Yen & wife renew wedding vows in front of children, family & friends

Yen, who is turning 60 on 27 July, said that it was an emotional moment for the couple as both their children were present to watch them exchange vows.

Also in attendance were close family and friends who have been alongside them on their journey. Yen wrote that these people have been “watching us grow and supported us along the way”.

He ended his post with a simple conclusion, expressing, “We could not have asked for a better celebration. Wifey, love you forever.”

Couple wore different outfits during celebration

Additionally, Yen accompanied his post with a series of photographs from the special day.

In them, the family is dressed in a series of lavish suits and gowns, with different outfits for different points of the celebrations.

For the actual ceremony, Wang was wearing a beautiful white wedding gown with a long-sleeved lace bodice, while Yen donned a white suit with a black tie.

Their daughter Jasmine was wearing a short white cocktail dress, while their son James was in a suit similar to his father’s.

We wish the couple a happy 20th anniversary, and many more years to come.

Featured image adapted from Donnie Yen on Facebook.