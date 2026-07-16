Doraemon plush goes viral in Thailand after wife uploads video of husband in bed with another woman

Doraemon plush goes viral after Thai wife catches husband in bed with another woman

A Doraemon plush has taken Thailand by storm after it was prominently featured in a clip where a wife caught her husband in bed with another woman.

While the clip has since been taken down, the Bangkok Post reported that it garnered more than 77 million views in less than a day.

Since then, more details have emerged as all parties involved took to the media to tell their side of the story.

Wife catches husband in the act

A heavily censored version of the clip published by ThairathTV showed the moment the wife broke down the door to find her husband naked in bed with a woman.

The pair were lying down on a bed with pink sheets, a Doraemon plush, and a green lid.

“Who are you?” the wife screamed, demanding to know who the other woman was.

Despite the tense situation, the pair seemed nonchalant and even began cuddling.

Following the incident, the wife filed a report with police. The husband-wife pair have one child together.

Parties tell all in separate statements to the media

The salacious drama quickly became the talk of the town, with every social media post sharing the story featuring the now-iconic Doraemon plush.

On 8 July, the wife went on a popular television programme to tell her side of the story.

She said that after recording the clip, her husband chased after her and even threw a piece of wood at her before she fled the scene.

According to Workpoint News, the other woman said that her life has been ruined by the fiasco, and that she had to leave her job because of it.

She also said she planned on suing the wife for defamation and for posting an explicit clip of her online.

In response to allegations of cheating, the other woman said the man had insisted that he was single.

She further added that she did not notice the photos of the couple hanging on the walls because she had been very drunk that night.

Meanwhile, the husband has also confirmed that he told the other woman he was single.

He added that he and his wife had a massive row earlier in the week. She had packed her bags and left the home after the fight, despite him saying that if she did so then he would be divorcing her.

He even claimed that his wife had other men in her life too.

Meanwhile, Doraemon, who was the star witness in the incident, remains silent with a stunned expression on its face.

Also read: M’sian woman regrets posting viral video of husband allegedly cheating, asks public to stop sharing



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Featured image adapted from @s_orjk on X.