M’sian woman regrets posting viral video of husband allegedly cheating, asks public to stop sharing

Malaysian woman regrets sharing video of catching her husband allegedly cheating after clip goes viral

A Malaysian woman who exposed her husband’s alleged affair online is now pleading with the public to stop spreading the viral video she uploaded in anger.

The drama first unfolded last Wednesday (24 Sept) when she shared footage of herself confronting her husband and another woman at a clinic.

Within days, the clip, which was posted on Threads, blew up across social media, racking up more than 2 million views.

But the viral fame quickly turned sour. By Sunday (28 Sept), the woman had scrubbed her posts, issued an apology, and asked netizens to stop sharing the video.

Woman catches husband allegedly cheating in video

In the viral clip of the alleged cheating, a man and woman are seen standing closely together at a pharmacy counter.

After collecting their medicine, the man appears to lean towards her as if to hug her— before both spot the camera.

The woman turns away to avoid being filmed and hurriedly walks off, but the furious wife rushes after her, yanking her by the hair.

She demands to know about the pair’s relationship, but the woman tells her to ask her husband instead.

Turning the video to the husband, the man insists the woman was just his friend’s younger sister, who had needed a lift to the clinic.

Unconvinced, his wife continues questioning him, even slapping him at one point.

Clinic staff eventually steps in to defuse the situation, especially after spotting the husband casually smoking outside the premises.

Screenshots allegedly surface online

To make matters worse, screenshots allegedly showing flirty text exchanges between the husband and the other woman surfaced soon after, fuelling more gossip online.

But as speculation mounted, the posts were quietly taken down.

Woman apologises, says she acted out of anger

On 28 Sept, the wife posted an update on Instagram, admitting she had acted rashly.

“I admit that I was taken over by my emotions, and I couldn’t contain my anger during the incident,” she wrote.

She apologised for airing private family matters in public, stressing that the viral video had hurt not just her and her husband, but also their three children and extended relatives.

Finally, she appealed to netizens to stop sharing the video, saying she is now trying to resolve the matter through the proper channels.