Woman Spends 1 Night In S’pore Dormitory For S$20, Finds Camera In Bedroom & Toilet In Shower

Woman Warns Others After Finding Camera In Singapore Dormitory

Since travelling overseas can be expensive, some of us prefer to cut costs wherever possible to manage our expenses better.

Occasionally, this may result in an unpleasant experience, causing us to wish we had splurged a little for a more comfortable trip.

Recently, a female backpacker revealed that she spent S$20 to stay in a Singapore dormitory.

Unfortunately, there was allegedly a camera in the bedroom and a toilet in the shower.

Woman finds camera in dormitory

Posting a short 11-second clip to TikTok, the woman shared that she had opted to stay at a dormitory in Singapore for S$20 a night.

Alas, her experience turned out to be less than satisfactory due to the conditions.

For instance, the bedroom was shared between 20 people, with bunk beds crammed together and only wooden cupboards separating them.

That wasn’t the worst of it, though — up in a corner of the room was a camera filming the occupants’ every move.

In addition, the toilet was located in the shower, which couldn’t have been pleasant for the woman.

To top it all off, plugs for charging phones and other electronics were only available at the reception.

In the caption, the woman urged other tourists to be careful, lest they get treated to a similar experience.

Dormitory management states camera is there for safety reasons

Speaking to MS News, the woman shared that she stayed at the dormitory from 12 to 13 Mar.

“As far as I know, they just reopened this dorm room and the other rooms [with eight beds] are much nicer,” she said.

After moving in, she asked about the security camera pointed at her bed, to which staff stated it was for her safety — same for the plugs.

Staying in the bedroom was also an uncomfortable experience due to the other occupants in the room.

“I felt super uncomfortable since there were mainly older men staying with me and [they were] staring at me the whole time,” she recalled.

At night, every time I opened my eyes, I made eye contact with someone.

The woman later moved to another dormitory room that houses eight people and said it felt much safer with other backpackers like her.

“I felt more comfortable and got the value out of the money I spent there,” she added.

Netizens compare it to army camp

The video went viral on TikTok, with many expressing their horror over the amenities provided by the dormitory.

Some even compared it to an army camp, labelling it the “Tekong experience”.

Other users noted that local hostels can often be disappointing and it would be better to book a room in a boutique hotel instead.

In contrast, one netizen tried offering a positive outlook on the scenario.

They pointed out that at the very least, the establishment seemed to be “clean” with a fair level of security.

Woman has poor experience in Singapore 20-dorm bedroom

Thankfully, the poor conditions of the dormitory haven’t marred her experience in Singapore that much.

We are also glad that she managed to find a more comfortable option in the same hostel.

For the rest of us, this should also serve as a reminder when booking rooms overseas, especially if it seems a little too cheap.

