Double Rainbow Emerges In S’pore Sky After Rain, As People Prepare For Hari Raya Puasa

Double Rainbow Appears In Singapore Sky On 21 Apr, Just Before Hari Raya Puasa

With Hari Raya Puasa just around the corner, many will be out and about getting ready for the festivities.

For those who came out this morning (21 Apr), they may have been lucky enough to witness a double rainbow.

Indeed, Singapore residents have been posting sightings of a double rainbow from all over town, with some even capturing an almost complete arch.

Given that the double rainbow emerged a day before Hari Raya Puasa, some might even say it’s a sign of a blessed Raya ahead.

Pre-Hari Raya double rainbow appeared in skies after 7am

Multiple users took to Facebook on Friday (21 Apr) morning to share photos they took of the rainbow in various areas.

One of the earlier sightings came Facebook user Mr Lim, who shared his snapshots in the Singapore Hikers group.

Posted at 7.19am, he wished fellow members good morning alongside five photos of the rainbow.

Although only a single rainbow is visible, it still appears fairly vibrant with a clear separation of colours.

While it was photographed next to a cluster of HDB blocks, Mr Lim did not specifically name the location.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Alvin shared his photos at 7.25am in the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore group.

In the caption, he said that despite missing the partial solar eclipse yesterday (20 Apr), he was able to catch the double rainbow.

His photos showed the phenomenon from various angles, with one stunning image showing it in its full arch glory.

Fellow group member Simon shared his sighting at 7.50am with three photos taken near the Siglap Canal Pier.

Calling it ‘double happiness’, he said he was able to see the rainbows vividly from his balcony.

Folks across Singapore share own double rainbow sightings

The sightings left netizens in awe, with many praising the rainbow’s beauty.

They even prompted some to share their own sightings, proving that the rainbow could be seen from all over.

One user captured a vibrant flash of the rainbow, saying they were able to see ‘a bit’ of it from their home.

Another shared a faint glimpse of the rainbow which they spotted in Hougang.

Those staying in the North weren’t left out of the rainbow sighting either, according to this commenter.

May double rainbow beckon a blessed Raya celebration for all

At a time when we’re plagued by warmer weather, the rain and the rainbow that came afterwards make for a timely respite.

Furthermore, its timing makes it the perfect welcome for another joyous, blessed Hari Raya season.

MS News wishes all Muslim readers a happy Hari Raya Puasa, and all Singaporeans a happy weekend.

Featured image adapted from Ang Tee on Facebook and Nur Fathiha on Facebook.