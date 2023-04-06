Partial Solar Eclipse Visible In S’pore On 20 Apr, Science Centre Hosting Viewing Session

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Partial Solar Eclipse Visible In Singapore On 20 Apr, Will Last About Two Hours

The last time we had a solar eclipse was in 2019, when thousands of Singaporeans gathered to watch the phenomenon.

Since then we’ve had only a partial solar eclipse, which happened in June 2020.

If you missed that, another one will be visible in Singapore on 20 Apr.

The Singapore Science Centre is holding a viewing session for just the price of an admission ticket.

Viewing session from 11am to 1pm

According to a Facebook post by the Science Centre Observatory, the viewing session will be held at the Science Centre’s Ecogarden.

It will be held for two hours from 11am to 1pm, which is about the same time that the partial solar eclipse will take place.

Specifically, it will start at 10.54am and end at 12.58pm, said the Science Centre Observatory.

Moon will cover 15% of the Sun

The eclipse will reach its maximum phase at 11.55am.

This means the moon will be closest to the centre of the Sun.

Viewed in Singapore, the moon will cover about 15% of the Sun.

However, other places like Exmouth in Western Australia will see a total eclipse, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) quoted the Science Centre Observatory as saying.

Places like Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Papua New Guinea will see only a partial eclipse as they’re out of the complete shadow of the moon.

30 seconds to view partial solar eclipse via telescope

While the partial solar eclipse will be seen at most places in Singapore, you’ll be able to see it with a telescope at the Science Centre’s viewing session.

The telescope will provide safe and magnified views, and each participant will have about 30 seconds to look through it when they queue up.

They advised the public not to view the eclipse with the naked eye or using sunglasses and common household or vehicular solar films.

Those using telescopes or binoculars should use proper solar filters to ensure adequate eye protection.

Members of the public won’t be allowed to bring or set up telescopes at the Science Centre for security reasons.

Special glasses to look at the Sun can be bought for S$5 from the Science Centre’s Curiosity Shop online, and collected at the shop.

Solar viewers may also be purchased for S$5.90 at the Science Centre’s Astro Scientific Centre.

Free with purchase of admission ticket

Attendance at the viewing session and use of the telescope is free with purchase of a Science Centre admission ticket.

Tickets are affordable for Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) at S$6 per adult and S$4 for children (three to 12) and seniors (60 and above).

Alternatively, you may wise to check out the Science Centre’s livesteam on YouTube to catch the eclipse from your home or office.

Next partial solar eclipse in Aug 2027

If you miss the partial solar eclipse on 20 Mar, you’ll have to wait more than four years for another one.

The next partial solar eclipse will take place on 2 Aug 2027, said the Science Centre Observatory.

It’ll occur during sunset, which will make it difficult to catch.

Failing which, the following partial solar eclipse will be on 22 Jul 2028.

What to know before heading down

If you’re heading down to the Science Centre to view the eclipse, here’s some details you should take note of:

Science Centre Singapore

Address: 15 Science Centre Road Singapore 609081

Opening hours: 10am to 5pm, Tues to Sun (open on PHs & gazetted school holidays)

Tel: 6425 2500

Nearest MRT station: Jurong East

