‘Smooth start’ on first day of Downtown Line’s late opening, shuttle buses & staff deployed to assist commuters

Downtown Line late opening starts smoothly with shuttle buses and staff on ground to assist commuters

The first day of late opening on the Downtown Line (DTL) got off to a “smooth start”, with shuttle buses and ground staff helping commuters navigate the temporary changes.

Shuttle buses for Downtown Line late opening

In a Facebook post on 11 July, SBS Transit said shuttle bus services S41, S42 and S43 were deployed across the DTL stations.

SBS Transit staff were also on the ground with personnel from the Land Transport Authority (LTA), Go-Ahead Singapore, SMRT and Tower Transit Singapore, to provide directions and assist with crowd management.

To minimise inconvenience, the three shuttle bus services will operate between 5am and 8.30am every Saturday until 5 Sept.

Shuttle S43 connects Bukit Panjang and Bugis stations, S42 runs between Bugis and MacPherson, while S41 links MacPherson and Expo.

The buses operate at intervals of about five to 10 minutes, allowing commuters to continue their journeys while train services are unavailable.

The shuttle bus fares will also follow the same fare structure as train journeys.

Netizens appreciate efforts by transport operators

A netizen appreciated the extra efforts put in by the transport operators and authorities during this period.

Similar to Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL)

The service adjustments follow a similar exercise carried out on the Thomson-East Coast Line between 22 May and 4 July.

The DTL train services were adjusted to facilitate systems integration works for the DTL3 Extension (Xilin and Sungei Bedok).

SBS Transit has reminded commuters travelling on the DTL over the coming weeks to plan their journey in advance.

They also thanked commuters for their patience and understanding for the temporary inconvenience.

Also read: Thomson-East Coast & Downtown lines to end early & start late on weekends for rail expansion works

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Featured image from SBS Transit on Facebook.