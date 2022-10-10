33-Year-Old Man Dozes Off At Road Junction In Tanjong Pagar, Arrested For Drink Driving

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Drink Driving In Tanjong Pagar

While the dangers of drinking and driving are frequently emphasised, some continue to do so, resulting in accidents.

In the wee hours of 7 Oct, dashcam footage captured a driver who dozed off at the wheel at a traffic junction in Tanjong Pagar.

Afterwards, he was found sleeping in his car at a parking lot and has since been arrested for drink driving.

Man spotted driving suspiciously slow around Tanjong Pagar

Footage of the incident was uploaded on YouTube, showing an unmoving Toyota at a road junction although the traffic light was green.

It was only after the driver behind honked that the car proceeded to move forward very slowly.

However, additional footage from the back of the other driver’s car showed that the Toyota stopped in the middle of the road after a short distance.

A photo in the video showed the same driver sleeping in the car at a parking lot, with his mouth wide open.

Traffic police were also seen approaching the vehicle and questioning the driver.

Driver found sleeping soundly at Tanjong Pagar Complex carpark

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at about 2.35am on Friday (7 Oct) at the junction of Anson and Keppel Road.

At first, the other driver thought he was unsure of directions and thus hesitated to make the turn.

After making a U-turn, he spotted the Toyota stopping in the middle of the road junction from his rearview mirror. He then suspected that the driver was drunk.

However, when he turned back to the location, the car was gone.

The concerned driver then drove around the neighbourhood and to the open-air carpark at Tanjong Pagar Complex, where he found the Toyota driver sleeping in the car. He quickly alerted the police.

Arrested for drink driving

Shin Min reported that two officers arrived and woke the driver up. The driver promptly got out of the car for a breathalyser test.

The other driver who stayed at the scene told Shin Min that he believed the Toyota driver couldn’t pass the test and was detained.

Police officers escorted him away from the scene.

The police later confirmed that a 33-year-old male driver has been arrested under the suspicion of drink driving.

Investigations are ongoing.

