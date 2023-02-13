Freshly Prepared Drinks Will Have Nutri-Grade Labels To Further Reduce S’poreans’ Sugar Intake

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Freshly Prepared Drinks, Including Bubble Tea, Will Have Nutri-Grade Labels: MOH

Singaporeans who’ve been buying pre-packaged drinks outside may have noticed that they now have a Nutri-Grade label specifying their sugar content and nutritional value.

This label will now be extended to freshly prepared drinks, including our favourite bubble tea.

The move aims to further reduce our sugar intake.

Additional measures take effect from end-2023: MOH

In a media release on Monday (13 Feb), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced additional measures meant to help Singaporeans make healthier and better-informed choices.

These involve the extension of Nutri-Grade labelling requirements and advertising prohibitions from the end of 2023.

It’s hoped that they will further reduce the population’s sugar intake.

Currently, pre-packaged sweet beverages already have Nutri-Grade labels that state their grading and sugar content.

Freshly prepared drinks must have Nutri-Grade label

MOH noted that freshly prepared beverages are “another large and growing source of sugar” for Singaporeans.

Thus, like pre-packaged drinks, they will have Nutri-Grade labels “A”, “B”, “C” or “D” based on their sugar and saturated fat content.

“A” will be the healthiest and “D”, the unhealthiest.

Beverages affected include bubble tea

The beverages affected will include:

bubble tea freshly brewed coffee or tea freshly squeezed juices freshly blended smoothies freshly prepared herbal drinks beverages dispensed from machines

The grade must be applied to freshly prepared beverages sold at both retail and non-retail settings. This ranges from F&B outlets and catering establishments to hotels, workplaces, educational institutions, healthcare institutions and childcare facilities.

Extra measures for ‘C’ & ‘D’ grades

Extra measures must be taken for beverages that are graded “C” and “D”, MOH said.

In these cases, the Nutri-Grade label must be shown next to the individual item when it’s listed for sale at the point of purchase, for example on physical or online menus.

This is to better help consumers in their decision-making when ordering drinks.

A simplified Nutri-Grade label will be available for this purpose.

This label will be optional for beverages graded “A” or “B”.

Furthermore, information about the beverage concerned, including the amount of sugar and saturated fat, must be available to anybody to wants to see it. This can be via an electronic record or physical copy.

Lastly, freshly prepared grade “D” beverages cannot be advertised.

Sugar declaration for toppings, too

Many customers like to add toppings to their beverages, especially bubble tea.

A sugar declaration mark is also available for toppings, which will look something like this:

Thus, a typical bubble tea stall menu in future may look like this:

Measures to help consumers make healthier choices

MOH said they’ll continue to work closely with businesses in order to ensure a smooth transition.

Acknowledging that smaller food businesses might face challenges implementing the measures, the ministry will grant concessions to them.

This will apply to operators whose revenue is S$1 million or less in the latest financial year, and sell or supply those beverages at 10 or fewer food premises.

Adjustments to this concession will be made in time following reviews.

