Driver Who Sent People To A Quarantine Facility Tests Positive For Covid-19

Due to the amount of interaction, drivers’ jobs are risky during a pandemic. But the dangers were much higher for a driver in Singapore whose job was to ferry Covid-19 patients to a quarantine facility.

Unfortunately, despite his best efforts, he eventually tested positive for the virus too.

He became one of 7 community cases Singapore reported on Friday (4 Jun).

2 individuals driver ferried test positive for Covid-19

According to a Ministry of Health (MOH) update last night (4 Jun), a 38-year-old driver with Wongso Limousine Services was among the new Covid-19 cases announced earlier that day.

Deployed by Certis Cisco, his task was to ferry individuals on quarantine to a Government quarantine facility.

Image for illustration purposes only

Source

2 people whom he drove to a facility on 23 May later tested positive for Covid-19. MOH connected them to the Hong Ye Group cleaners cluster.

All seemed well for several days until 1 Jun, when the driver developed a fever.

He sought medical treatment at a hospital on 3 Jun, where he was also tested for Covid-19. His results came back positive later that day.

Driver wore protective gear on the job

Perhaps what’s perplexing about the case is that the driver allegedly had full protective gear on while working.

MOH stated that he donned full personal protective equipment (PPE) including the following while on the job:

N95 mask

Face shield

Gown

Gloves

Image for illustration purposes only

Source

Since he had considerable exposure to the 2 cases, MOH has linked him to the Hong Ye Group cluster too.

Another case involving an 8-year-old family member of 2 other cases was also linked to the cluster yesterday.

The Hong Ye Group cluster now has 27 cases in total.

Keep your defences up against Covid-19

In spite of the rather unsettling news, we shouldn’t let the driver’s case be a reason for us to go easy on our defences.

We should continue donning protective masks in public and sanitising our hands regularly to reduce the risk of infection.

And when our turns come to get vaccinated if we haven’t, don’t hesitate to register and get that precious jab.

Every form of protection is valuable, and we’d want to keep our guards up against this ongoing pandemic.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from JurongHealth Campus on Facebook, for illustration purposes only.