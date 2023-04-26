Driver Dies After Hitting Car & Bus Along CTE, Was Unconscious & Had Foot On Accelerator

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Driver Passes Away After CTE Accident On 26 Apr Morning

A 58-year-old man passed away following a chain collision along the southbound Central Expressway (CTE) on Wednesday (26 Apr) morning.

The driver of a car reportedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with an SUV along the expressway. However, the car did not stop and continued on the road until it rear-ended a bus.

The driver was apparently unconscious when other drivers checked on him. His foot was also reportedly still on the accelerator.

Driver passes away after crashing into bus & SUV along southbound CTE

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fatal accident took place on the CTE towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after the Balestier Road exit.

The driver of a grey sedan had initially lost control of his vehicle and collided with a white SUV.

It then drove for another 800 metres before rear-ending a bus.

The sedan’s hood was deformed as a result of the impact of the collision.

Driver was unconscious & had foot on gas pedal

Speaking to the Shin Min Daily News, Mr Lim — director of the coach service provider — said the bus driver immediately exited his vehicle and checked on the driver of the grey sedan.

However, the latter was allegedly lying motionless against the steering wheel and was unresponsive.

The bus driver also noted that the motorist’s foot was still firmly on the gas pedal.

Despite their best efforts, the driver of the white SUV and the bus driver were unable to open the door of the grey sedan.

The pair postulated that the driver of the grey sedan must’ve suffered a heart attack and proceeded to contact the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police.

In response to MS News’ queries, an SCDF spokesperson confirmed that the accident occurred at about 6.50am on Wednesday (26 Apr).

SCDF officers conveyed an individual to Tan Tock Seng Hospital following the accident.

Citing a police statement, The Straits Times (ST) reported that the 58-year-old driver had passed away at the hospital.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.