Cyclist Crashes Into Open Taxi Door At Balestier Road, Urged To Stay Alert

Cyclist Crashes Into Open Taxi Door On 13 June

Sometimes, cars on the road might not see a bicycle in their blind spot, resulting in unfortunate collisions.

But things were flipped on Monday (13 Jun) when a cyclist failed to see that a taxi’s door was open.

As a result, he rode straight into the door and fell onto the pavement along Balestier Road.

After seeing footage of the incident, netizens speculated that the cyclist wasn’t paying attention to his surroundings and urged riders like him to be more alert.

Cyclist crashes into taxi door & falls down

On Tuesday (14 Jun), Facebook group ROADS.sg shared a video of a cyclist crashing into a taxi door along Balestier Road.

The first few seconds of the clip show the taxi parked at the side of the road with its hazard lights on. The door then slowly swings open just as the cyclist comes into the frame.

Going at a rather fast pace, he barrels right into the car door.

The cyclist falls onto the pavement beside the road and slowly sits up, looking stunned for a moment. He then starts to push his bicycle back into a standing position.

At the same time, the passenger casually emerges from the cab and looks at him.

According to the video’s timestamp, the incident took place on Monday (13 Jun) at 6.39pm.

Netizens urge cyclist to stay alert

The post has since garnered numerous shares and comments.

Many netizens pointed out that the taxi had been by the road with its hazard lights blinking and the door open for a while before the cyclist came by. For the cyclist to not notice this thus suggests that he may not have been paying attention to his surroundings.

Some said the cyclist seemed to be using his handphone prior to the incident.

Regardless, this netizen shared that it is important for cyclists to stay alert on the road. After all, safety comes first.

Crucial to be vigilant at all times

We have seen cyclists crash into stationary vehicles as they were distractedly using their phones while riding.

While it is unclear if this was the case here, the lesson stays true.

No matter the circumstances, it is crucial that all motorists, including cyclists, be alert and vigilant when on the road to prevent such accidents from occurring.

