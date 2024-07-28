Driverless lorry reverses in Bedok North, driver didn’t engage handbrake before leaving to buy food

Driverless lorry reverses at crossroad in Bedok North

A driverless lorry was seen reversing at a crossroad near an open-air carpark behind Fengshan 85 Market in Bedok North on 23 July.

The incident was caught on a 360 video by Nate Cheong, 30, an interior design renovation manager behind the Tiktok account and moto vlog @21x.nate.

The video, posted earlier this week on his TikTok, has gained 231,100 views as of writing.

Driverless lorry crosses intersection

In the video, the lorry was seen slowly rolling from the left to the right side of an intersection as Mr Cheong encountered a hitch at the gantry while entering the car park.

When Mr Cheong was finally able to enter, the lorry was already on the other side and had stopped near a covered walkway.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Cheong said that the lorry stopped near the covered walkway due to a hump, which also made it move forward before blocking traffic.

He said he initially got “shocked and scared” seeing the driverless lorry but also got “very concerned as it is very dangerous”.

A nearby Mercedes driver who was entering the carpark was “also confused”, according to Mr Cheong, as the driverless lorry stopped in front of his car and blocked his path.

Seeing the incident, Mr Cheong immediately parked his motorcycle on the side of the road and went to try to open the door of the lorry to engage the handbrakes, but the car door was locked.

Lorry driver went to buy food

The driver went running back after getting his food and noticing that the lorry had reversed.

Mr Cheong reminded him to engage his handbrakes in the future. Meanwhile, the lorry driver apologised profusely to the other drivers affected and got on the truck.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, Mr Cheong captioned his video.

According to him, the lorry was not carrying anything and he did not take notice of which company it belonged to nor did he want to call out the driver and the company.

Also read: Self-driving car rear-ends another car after salesperson tells customer not to hit the brakes

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @21x.nate on TikTok