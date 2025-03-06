S’pore JC admission to be based on 5 O-level subjects instead of 6 from 2028

Students will need 16 points or less for JC admission in S’pore under L1R4

Marking a shift from decades of policy, students applying to junior colleges (JCs) in Singapore will need only five O-level subjects instead of six.

This change in admission criteria will start from 2028, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a press release on Thursday (6 March).

Maximum score for JC admission lowered

The current JC admission criteria introduced in 1989, known as L1R5 for one language and five relevant subjects, requires students to obtain a score of 20 or below across six O-level subjects to qualify for JC.

When L1R4 is implemented, students will need just 16 points or less across five subjects.

For students wanting to enrol in the Millennia Institute (MI), the admission threshold will remain at 20 points under L1R4 but it must include at least one humanities subject and one science or mathematics subject.

The requirement to pass a mother tongue subject will remain.

As for bonus points, the cap will be reduced from four to three for both JC and MI admissions.

Change allows students more time to develop strengths holistically: Chan

Announcing the move in Parliament on Thursday (6 March) during the Committee of Supply debate on his ministry’s budget, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said that the revised criteria “means that students will be able to take fewer subjects, or take some subjects at a less demanding level”, adding:

They will thus be able to devote more time and effort to pursue their interests, deepen their communication and collaboration skills through CCAs, and uncover new strengths through school programmes.

This will ensure students considering pre-university can build on their strengths and develop them holistically, he also said.

In its press release, MOE stated its intention to broaden the definitions of success beyond academic achievements.

Mr Chan noted that Singapore society’s “mindsets and culture” had to change along with policies to “reduce an over-emphasis on academics”, adding:

We must all recognise that while important, academic results are not the sole definition or determinant of success.

‘Not loosening eligibility’ for JC admission

However, Mr Chan assured that MOE was “not loosening eligibility” for JC admission.

Students going to JC will have the foundation they need, he said.

That’s because the new L1R4 criteria will still require at least one humanities subject and one science or mathematics subject.

4 more JCs to undergo rejuvenation

Mr Chan also provided an update on the ongoing JC Rejuvenation Programme (JCRP).

He announced that four more JCs — Anglo-Chinese, Catholic, National and Victoria — will be included in the JCRP, as part of its second phase.

MOE is working with the JCs on their infrastructure plans and the possibility of relocation, he said.

The four JCs in the first phase — Anderson Serangoon, Jurong Pioneer, Temasek and Yishun Innova — are currently undergoing upgrades that are expected to be completed in January 2028.

The JCRP aims to upgrade JCs by enhancing their facilities to cater to different kinds of teaching and learning, as well as students’ interests and niche programmes, according to MOE.

Staff will also have multi-functional workspaces to facilitate interactions and collaborations.

The refreshed campuses will also have multi-functional workspaces for staff and more configurable spaces to support more student-centred, experiential and collaborative learning.

