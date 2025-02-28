Dreame unveils new robot vacuums with exclusive savings & S$1.4K in freebies for the first 100 customers

Score big savings on new high-performance robot vacuums from Dreame

Coming home to a spotless space every day is a dream — but let’s be real, who has the time to sweep, scrub, and mop constantly when work, social plans, and everything in between keep you on your toes?

Thankfully, technology has stepped in to do the dirty work for us, giving us more time to focus on what really matters. And these days, robot vacuums do way more than just suck up dirt.

Say hello to the brand new Dreame X50 series, a true cleaning game-changer with the ability to climb higher obstacles, navigate with better precision, and tackle hair tangles like a pro.

Even better? We know how you can get your hands on one at a great deal, with exclusive savings and freebies to make the upgrade even sweeter.

Dreame X50 robot vacuums can climb obstacles, reach tight spots & more

If you’ve been eyeing robot vacuums but are worried they won’t handle the unique layout of your home, the Dreame X50 series — consisting of the Ultra and Master models — is built to conquer these challenges.

With the industry-first ProLeap system, these vacuums can effortlessly climb obstacles up to 6cm high without the need for a ramp.

Whether it’s door tracks, small ledges, or thresholds, the X50’s retractable legs lift it up and over, ensuring it won’t get stuck halfway through its cleaning job.

But it doesn’t stop at just climbing.

In open spaces, the robot lifts its sensor for 360-degree scanning, enabling seamless navigation that avoids unnecessary spinning.

Then, when it’s time to tackle those low-to-ground spaces — think under your sofa or bed — the X50 cleverly lowers its sensor to slip into tight spots without you ever needing to bend down.

Using Dreame’s first-of-its-kind front-view navigation tech, the vacuum employs advanced AI cameras to plan its path and avoid obstacles, ensuring maximum cleaning efficiency even in those hard-to-reach areas.

Hair-detangling tech & supercharged base station cleaning

There’s nothing worse than pulling tangled hair out of your vacuum after every cleaning session. But with the Dreame X50’s HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush, you can kiss that frustration goodbye.

The innovative air duct design features two brushes working in opposite directions, making light work of hair or fur — even long strands up to 30cm — and lifting them effortlessly without any tangling.

You can also forget about constantly cleaning the vacuum itself. The Dreame X50’s 3.2L dust bags can hold enough to keep the vacuum running for up to 100 days without needing to be emptied.

As for the cleaning station, the Dreame X50 Ultra and X50 Master models only differ in the size of their base stations, with the Master featuring a more compact design — just 24.9cm high — that fits easily into any space, blending seamlessly with the rest of your room.

Both base stations, however, come equipped with advanced auto-refilling and draining systems that clean the mop with hot water, removing up to 99.9% of stains.

They even dry the mop and scrub the washboard, so you never have to manually clean the mop again. In other words, the dock does all the hard work for you, leaving you with spotless floors without lifting a finger.

Get S$1.4K worth of freebies when you buy the Dreame X50 Ultra

Ready to bring your cleaning game to the next level? Now’s the time to make that dream(e) a reality.

The Dreame X50 series drops on Shopee on 2 March at 8pm, with exclusive launch prices for both models and S$1,378 worth of freebies for those grabbing the Ultra, including an R10 stick vacuum, a waterkit, free installation, and a year’s worth of accessories.

Better act fast, though — this deal is limited to the first 100 buyers only.

For more information, don’t forget to follow Dreame on Facebook and Instagram.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Dreame.

Featured image by MS News and courtesy of Dreame. Photography by Alastair Pang.