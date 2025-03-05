Pigeon hits ceiling fan at Geylang Serai kopitiam, walks away as if nothing happened 

Pigeon walks away unharmed after hitting kopitiam ceiling fan

A bizarre and unexpected encounter occurred at a coffee shop near the Geylang Serai Bazaar on Monday (3 Mar) afternoon.

After landing on a woman’s head, the pigeon flew right into a nearby ceiling fan.

Despite the impact, the bird walked away as if nothing had happened.

The incident, captured on video by full-time content creator Shanise Lozzi unfolded while she was filming a food review at Kedai Kopi — a coffee shop in Geylang Serai.

The 24-year-old had just purchased snacks from the Ramadan bazaar and sat down at the coffee shop to record her food review when a pigeon unexpectedly landed on her head.

Shanise recounted: “I felt something heavy on my head and I instantly knew it was a bird as birds had already been causing chaos.”

Although initially startled, she remained relatively calm as the pigeon quickly flew off. However, its escape took a turn for the worse when it collided with a ceiling fan nearby, losing some feathers in the process.

Despite the impact, the resilient bird was seemingly unfazed. ” It hit the fan and lost feathers but it was okay, walked away after,” she said.

She added that the pigeon was “definitely” alive and did not appear to be bleeding, even though it may have been injured.

Netizens react to resilient pigeon

The video has since gone viral, leaving netizens both shocked and amused by the pigeon’s misadventure.

A netizen compared the sound of the pigeon hitting the fan to the Netflix intro.

Others expressed concern for the bird, with one questioning whether anyone helped it and what this says about our world.

Meanwhile, a commenter joked that the OP “unalived” the pigeon, to which Shanise assured that it was fine and alive.

A TikTok user also felt for the uncle whose food was covered in pigeon feathers.

