How a Bukit Batok community garden is bringing neighbours together & reinventing kampung spirit with unique smart features

Bukit Batok Cosy Garden: where good ideas, green thumbs & kampung spirit come together

Many HDB estates in Singapore have community gardens — green spaces where residents can grow their own plants, fostering a sense of connection with nature despite living in high-rise buildings.

But Cosy Garden, an oasis nestled between Blocks 106 and 107 at Bukit Batok Central, is anything but your typical community veggie plot in the heartlands.

The difference is clear from the moment you step in. With manicured hedges, sleek sculptures, and even a koi pond, it has earned comparisons to a “mini Gardens by the Bay”.

As you stroll through, you’ll also quickly realise it’s as smart as it is stunning, blending eco-conscious sustainability with cutting-edge innovations, all while still nurturing that ever-elusive “kampung spirit”.

Green Innovation Centre brings eco-friendly solutions to the heartlands

While Cosy Garden has been a lush feature in the Bukit Batok neighbourhood for more than 10 years, the relatively new Green Innovation Centre located within was launched in June 2023.

This unique initiative, a collaboration between Bukit Batok Grassroots Organisations, the South West Community Development Council (CDC), and the Swedish Chamber of Commerce (SwedCham) Singapore, aims to promote sustainable urban living practices in support of the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

In line with this goal, the Green Innovation Centre is all about bringing eco-friendly solutions to the heartlands, while uniting the community and inspiring sustainable living.

Therapeutic garden nurtures plants & friendships

Take, for example, its therapeutic garden by social enterprise Hortherapeutics. It’s a peaceful escape where everyone can flex their green thumbs, make new friends, and exchange plant tips. Who said you have to be strangers to your neighbours?

Even Ah Ma, who might have difficulties moving around, can get involved, too, thanks to movable planter boxes on wheels, courtesy of Len Meng Engineering and packaging company Tetra Pak.

Made from PolyAluminium crafted from 60,000 recycled beverage cartons, these planters are practical, sustainable, and designed for easy access for those with disabilities.

The garden’s inclusive design extends to its pathways, which have been widened and smoothed with eco-friendly concrete that captures and stores harmful carbon dioxide — a collaborative effort between concrete producer Pan United, Hortherapeutics, and Cosy Garden.

Fun fact: each cubic metre cuts 20kg of CO2, and when combined with other recycled materials, it could remove 3.1 million tonnes annually — that’s like taking 689,000 cars off Singapore’s roads.

Relax in an upcycled outdoor living room

Need a break from gardening, or just a spot to chill with the fam? The outdoor living room’s got you covered.

Built by sustainable design company reXtore from discarded scaffolding poles, this carbon-neutral space is designed for reuse, so nothing goes to waste.

The roof’s made from PolyAluminium (recycled from 120,000 beverage cartons), keeping it cool in Singapore’s heat. And for extra eco-points, all the furniture is second-hand, saving resources and adding to the space’s sustainable vibe.

More smart, sustainable solutions keeping the garden safe & thriving

The smart, sustainable tech doesn’t stop there.

A high-tech security system, provided by Swedish firms Securitas and Axis Communications, features a keypad reader, door controller, AI-powered facial recognition, and two types of security cameras to monitor the garden 24/7, ensuring the safety of both the space and its visitors.

And no need to worry about power outages. A smart energy backup keeps essential functions running even if the grid goes down.

Even the plants get top-tier protection.

To keep pesky rats at bay, pest control company Anticimex has installed five smart rodent traps that tackle the problem humanely and efficiently — no toxic chemicals or cruel contraptions involved.

Using advanced sensors, these traps detect rodent activity and deliver a quick electrical current, instantly eliminating the pest. A smart data hub then alerts Anticimex, ensuring the traps are checked promptly.

Best of all, everything is designed with sustainability in mind, keeping the garden both secure and eco-friendly.

Speaking of eco-friendly, the garden doesn’t waste a drop when it comes to watering its plants.

A rainwater harvesting system by Hydro Dynamic Engineering collects and reuses rainwater, cutting down on freshwater consumption while also reducing soil erosion and preventing flooding.

After all, why waste potable water on plants when nature already provides it for free?

A greener, more beautiful Singapore for all

From embracing sustainable living practices to bringing families and neighbours closer together, the Green Innovation Centre is shaping a greener, more inclusive future — just in time to celebrate SG60.

It’s a place where sustainability and community spirit come together. Whether you’re a gardening enthusiast, a couple looking for a fun weekend activity, or simply someone interested in eco-conscious living, Cosy Garden has something for everyone.

To experience the Green Innovation Centre and explore these exciting innovations firsthand, visit Cosy Garden at the following details:



Cosy Garden

Address: 106 Bukit Batok Central, Singapore 650106

Nearest MRT station: Bukit Batok

Just a heads-up — you’ll need to email or call Bukit Batok CC at 6564 7061 ahead of time to arrange a visit to Cosy Garden.

To stay in the loop on future sustainability projects and community initiatives, follow South West CDC on Facebook and Instagram.

