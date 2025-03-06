Cow survives being hit by motorcycle & car while crossing road in M’sia, but motorcyclist dies

Cow hit by motorcycle & car while crossing the road in Malaysia

An accident involving a cow, a motorcycle, and a car occurred in Baling, Kedah, Malaysia on Tuesday (4 March), resulting in one fatality.

At around 9.45pm, the cow was crossing the road when it was hit by a motorcycle, followed by a car.

Tragically, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

Meanwhile, a couple and their two-year-old toddler, who were in the car, were fortunate to escape with only minor injuries.

Despite being injured, the cow managed to remain standing after the collisions.

Motorcyclist loses life in collision

The motorcyclist has since been identified as 43-year-old Muhammad Nohikwan, a resident of Sri Aman Garden.

According to Baling police chief, Superintendent Azmi Mokhtar, the motorcyclist did not see the cow in time and was unable to swerve to avoid the collision.

He struck the animal, causing his motorcycle to flip.

Mr Nohikwan sustained multiple injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene.

His body was later transported to Kulim Hospital for an autopsy.

Couple & toddler in car escape with minor injuries, cow remains standing

After the motorcyclist crashed into the cow, a car following behind was also unable to avoid the collision.

The car’s windshield was severely damaged, but fortunately, the couple and their child in the car only sustained minor injuries.

Remarkably, despite being struck twice — first by the motorcycle and then by the car — the cow managed to remain standing.

Photos shared by Sin Chew Daily show the cow with blood dripping down its body.

The police have launched an investigation under Section 41 of the Road Transport Development Act 1987.

