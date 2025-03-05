Japan considers raising tourism tax from S$9 to S$45 in bid to address overtourism

Japan considers raising tourism tax to S$45 to address overtourism

The Japanese government, along with relevant agencies, is exploring the possibility of raising the departure tax for international tourists to combat overtourism.

After members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party began consulting on the proposed increase, suggestions have ranged from 1,000 yen (S$9) to 3,000 yen (S$27), or even 5,000 yen (S$45).

Introduced in January 2019, this tourism tax is added to the ticket fees for airplanes and cruise ships departing Japan.

Tourism tax to be used on transportation facilities

Currently, the tax revenue is used to promote international tourism, including attracting foreign travellers and developing resorts.

However, the government is considering expanding its use to support infrastructure projects, such as enhancing transportation facilities and upgrading airports.

Japan aiming for 60 million tourists in 2030

The Japan Tourism Agency reports that 36.87 million foreign tourists visited Japan in 2024, with Singaporeans alone contributing 136,200 visits in December that year.

With expectations of continued growth, the Japanese government has set a target of welcoming 60 million international visitors in 2030.

However, some airports and tourist destinations are struggling to keep pace with the surge in visitors, prompting the government to raise the tourism tax to fund necessary improvements.

