Man run over after exiting lorry to confront car driver in M’sia, elderly couple arrested

Car driver runs over man who exited lorry to confront them

A video showing a car driver running over a man who had exited a lorry to confront the motorist recently went viral on social media.

According to Oriental Daily, the incident occurred at around noon on Friday (28 Feb) in Kajang, Malaysia.

Dashcam footage from a nearby government vehicle shows a small lorry overtaking an SUV in the right lane.

When the car attempts to pass, the lorry swerves in the same direction, cutting it off before coming to a stop.

A man then exits the lorry, shouting at the car’s passengers.

Suddenly, the car swerves towards the lorry driver, ramming into him before fleeing the scene, leaving the man injured on the road divider.

Lorry driver’s mother takes him to the hospital

Local police later received a report from a 63-year-old woman who claimed her 42-year-old son was hit by a car.

“She claimed that he suffered various injuries and could not move at the scene,” said District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof in a statement on Monday (3 March).

The woman quickly rushed to the scene and took her son to the hospital for treatment, the New Straits Times reported.

Elderly couple arrested

At 11.15pm on Sunday (2 March), authorities arrested the car driver and his passenger – a local couple aged 73 and 65 – to assist in the investigation.

The police have opened an investigation for attempted murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Additionally, the couple is being investigated for endangering human life through reckless driving, which could result in a penalty of up to six months in jail, a fine of up to RM2,000 (S$605), or both upon conviction.

Authorities have also urged anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

