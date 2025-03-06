This cute puffy makeup bag is yours for free when you spend S$60 on beauty at Guardian

Snag a cute, puffy makeup bag on your next Guardian beauty haul

A little organisation goes a long way, and a dedicated pouch for your essentials makes life so much easier.

Extra points if it’s so cute that your friends immediately demand to know where you got it the moment you pull it out for a quick lip balm touch-up.

Well, good news: we know where you can score one for free.

Spend S$60 on beauty products (including skincare, cosmetics, and hair care) at Guardian from now till 26 March, and this plush, cloud-soft makeup bag — available in the prettiest shades of pink and purple — is yours.

It’s worth S$20 and comes with a S$10 return voucher, which, if we apply a little ‘Girl Math’, basically puts money right back in your pocket.

To sweeten the deal, Guardian’s Mix & Match 3 for 2 promotion is also happening during this period, so you can refresh your makeup, skincare, and haircare collection for less.

Enhance your haircare routine for stronger, shinier tresses

For those looking to give their locks a little extra love, swap out your regular shampoo for an enriched formula like the Klorane Quinine and B Vitamins Shampoo.

Infused with fortifying quinine and revitalising B vitamins, it works to stimulate hair follicles, strengthen strands, and support healthier growth — an ideal companion if you’re dealing with hair thinning or shedding.

But healthy hair doesn’t stop at shampoo and conditioner.

Seal in moisture and keep frizz at bay with the Dryope Hair Serum, an ultra-nourishing formula packed with macadamia seed oil — and absolutely no water or alcohol — to deeply hydrate the scalp, strengthen hair from root to tip, and add a silky-smooth, glossy finish.

As a bonus, it leaves your locks smelling divine with a Fruity Freesia scent that lingers all day.

Both products are part of Guardian’s ‘Mix and Match 3 for 2’ deal, giving you even more bang for your buck. Simply choose any three participating items, and the lowest-priced one is yours for free at checkout.

Keep skin smooth & supple with skincare must-haves

Now that your tresses are taken care of, it’s time to shift your attention to your skin.

Also included in the 3 for 2 promo is the SVR Cicavit+ Creme, an all-in-one skin solution that’s suitable for the whole family — from newborns to seniors.

From sunburn after a day at Sentosa to irritation from hair removal or the aftermath of a fresh tattoo, this cream helps speed up skin repair, soothing and comforting your skin for a quicker recovery.

For an extra boost of hydration in our sweltering heat, reach for the Bioderma Atoderm Huile de Douche Ultra-Nourishing Anti-Irritation Shower Oil.

This ultra-gentle shower oil works wonders, cleansing both your face and body while locking in moisture. Whether you’re ‘Team Morning Shower’ or not, your skin will thank you.

Next, keep dryness and itchiness at bay with the QV Dermcare Eczema Daily Cream, fragrance-free and dermatologically tested to soothe eczema and other skin conditions.

And of course, no routine is complete without UV protection, especially in sunny Singapore.

Grab a tube of Noreva Bergasol Expert Fluid Cream Invisible Finish to block harmful UV rays, combat the ageing effects of sun exposure, and leave your skin feeling supple and nourished with its antioxidant-rich formula.

Support your beauty routine with holistic health supplements

Your inner health impacts your outer glow more than you think. So, while you’re picking up beauty must-haves at Guardian, don’t forget to complement them with supplements that boost your overall well-being.

Enhance your skincare and haircare routine with Swisse Ultiboost Hair Skin Nails, loaded with vitamins and minerals to enhance collagen production for healthier hair, supple skin, and strong nails.

Take it a step further with Blackmores Ultra Max Probiotics+, which floods your system with good bacteria to promote a healthy digestive system and improve nutrient absorption — perfect for keeping your gut happy after indulging in a spicy hawker meal.

One capsule contains 30 billion good bacteria, which is basically the equivalent of eating 30 cups of yogurt in a single dose. Plus, it’s dairy-free so those with lactose intolerance will have no trouble taking it, too.

With the 3 for 2 promo, this is your chance to stock up on multiple bottles for the whole family.

Score huge savings with 3 for 2 deals at Guardian

With more than 4,000 products included in Guardian’s Mix & Match 3 for 2 sale, looking after your health and beauty has never been easier or more affordable — and with a cute free bag to top it off, this is your sign to treat yourself.

From now until 26 March, you can snag great deals both online and at any Guardian store, making it the perfect time to get all the essentials you need without breaking the bank.

Ready to shop? Head to Guardian’s website for all the details, and don’t forget to follow it on Facebook and Instagram to stay in the loop for future promotions.

