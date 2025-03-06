Man in Thailand finds venomous snake frozen inside ice cream

Man in Thailand finds venomous snake in ice cream

A man in Thailand was about to enjoy his ice cream when he was greeted by a snake frozen into it.

He then took to his Facebook page to share his shocking discovery on Tuesday (4 March).

Pictures accompanying the post showed a tiny black-and-yellow snake frozen inside the dessert.

The OP shared that he had bought the black bean ice cream from a cart.

Snake in ice cream is a mildly venomous golden tree snake

Many netizens took to the comments to discuss the species of snake the man found in the ice cream.

“I was just wondering whether this was a golden tree snake or a baby king cobra,” a commenter said.

Most believe that it is a golden tree snake or chrysopelea ornata.

Golden tree snakes are found in several parts of Asia including Thailand, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, China, and Singapore.

While mildly venomous, their venom is not considered to be dangerous to humans.

These snakes measure between 11.5 to 130cm. When matured, it is about a metre long.

Netizens were amused by ‘new flavour’ of ice cream

Instead of grumbling about this horrifying incident, the man seemed rather nonchalant about the discovery.

In a comedic caption, he wrote, “Your eyes are so cute. How could you die like this?”

One netizen even called the ice cream a “new flavour with extra protein”.

“Bought ice cream, got a freebie,” the man joked along.

Another commenter asked the man to “eat the ice cream quickly” as he wanted to “get a better look at the snake”.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information on the incident.

