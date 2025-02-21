Taiwanese couple finds cockroach hidden in ice cream, authorities investigating

Taiwanese couple discovers cockroach hidden in ice cream

A couple in Keelung City, Taiwan were enjoying their taro-flavoured ice cream when they were greeted by a frozen cockroach hidden inside it.

The boyfriend had apparently even bitten off one of the cockroach’s legs.

Horrified, the customer recounted the incident in a Facebook post on Thursday (20 Feb).

In the post, the OP shared that he and his girlfriend were in an elevator heading up to their apartment when they each took a bite of the ice cream.

As they were about to take a second bite, the couple found a strange brown ingredient hidden inside the popsicle.

To their horror and shock, they soon discovered that they were staring at a cockroach’s head.

The OP said they wanted to spit out the ice cream immediately but were unable to as they were stuck inside the lift with other passengers.

Later, when he vomited in their apartment’s toilet, the OP found out that he had bitten off one of the cockroach’s hairy legs.

In a video accompanying the post, the OP was seen rinsing the popsicle. As the ice cream melted, the cockroach’s intact body became clear for all to see.

The OP commented that while it’s “not surprising” to see small cockroaches in food, this was the first time he saw such a huge and “complete” one.

Authorities investigating ice cream manufacturers

According to ETtoday, the Keelung City Health Bureau has been informed of the case.

It stated that the two manufacturers of the product are located in Taipei and Taichung.

As such, it has transferred the investigation to the specific cities’ health bureaus.

According to Taichung City’s Good Food Hygiene Practice Guidelines, food operators should implement effective disease control measures in their premises and environment.

These measures should ensure that no foreign matter enters the food during production.

The Food Safety Department will conduct an inspection, requiring the manufacturer to rectify such issues.

Should they fail the second inspection, they will face a fine between NT$60,000 (S$2,450) and NT$200 million (S$8.15 million).

