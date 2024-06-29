Diner in Taiwan vomits after biting into cockroach in braised tofu

A diner went to enjoy her meal at a night market stall in Taiwan but was horrified after biting into a cockroach found inside a piece of braised tofu.

When the customer reported it to the stall, the vendor allegedly offered to waive the fees.

However, the diner was unhappy as she felt the vendor was merely brushing over the matter with their response.

Customer allegedly bites into cockroach in braised tofu

On Thursday (27 June), a Taiwanese Facebook user shared about her sister’s recent dining experience at a stall at Keelung Night Market on Thursday (27 June) afternoon.

According to the user, the sister ordered braised pork rice and braised tofu from Tien Yi Hsiang — arguably the most famous braised pork rice stall in Keelung City.

But as she bit into a piece of braised tofu, the diner found a cockroach inside one beancurd pieces.

The sister found it so disgusting that she allegedly vomited afterwards.

City health bureau orders tofu supplier to clean premises

On Friday (28 June), the Keelung City Health Bureau issued a statement saying they had sent officers to inspect the restaurant.

During their inspection, officers did not find abnormal substances in the tofu ingredients used by the stall.

The health bureau also sent personnel to inspect the tofu supplier’s factory and found that the premises were unclean.

They immediately ordered the factory to stop operations and clean the premises and equipment before restarting operations.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.