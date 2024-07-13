Man in China uses drone to catch unfaithful wife with her boss

Man in China uses drone to catch unfaithful wife having affair with her boss

After his wife of 10 years suddenly grew distant, a 33-year-old man in China deployed a drone to tail his partner.

Using the device, the man caught his unfaithful wife meeting his boss for a fling.

According to ET Today, the man’s wife started acting indifferently to him at the start of last year. At times, she would even ignore him deliberately.

An odd promotion at work and increasing amount of visits to her parents

The man then began noticing that his wife was visiting her parents more often than usual. While she rarely returned to her parents’ before, she began going as many as several times per month since the start of this year.

When he tried giving her gifts during a dinner last year, she shunned him and said she simply wanted to return to her parents’ home.

A sudden promotion at work only heightened the man’s suspicions. She was transferred to work at the boss’s office due to her “outstanding performance” at work, she told him.

Used a drone to follow her movements

Pushed to his limits, the man resorted to using a drone to follow his wife when she went on one of these ‘trips’ back to her parents’ place.

The drone footage instead showed her entering a vehicle which drove to a remote hut in the mountains. Upon arriving at the destination, the wife was seen exiting the vehicle and holding hands with another man.

A short while later, the pair exited the building and departed for the factory where she worked.

The man in the footage was identified as the wife’s boss. Since the boss’s wife also worked at the factory, they had to find another location so their affair wouldn’t be caught.

Having caught the pair red-handed, the man plans on using the damning footage to file for a divorce.

Featured image adapted from China Press.