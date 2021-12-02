CNB Discovers Texts Of Drug Dealings Sent Over Telegram

Although we know that drug dealings happen in the shadows of our society, little is known about their exchanges until now.

In a press release by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on 1 Dec, officers uncovered text messages between a suspected drug dealer and a customer.

These messages were sent on the popular encrypted messaging app, Telegram.

Screenshots of their conversations were shared with the alleged drug dealer pointing out the location of the drugs they left for the customer to pick up from.

During an operation in Nov, CNB arrested 50 suspected offenders detected through transactions conducted on Telegram.

CNB arrests 50 suspected drug offenders

Between 16 and 30 Nov, CNB officers conducted an island-wide operation targeting drug transactions conducted on encrypted chat applications.

In total, the CNB apprehended 50 suspected drug offenders and drugs accumulating to a total worth of $20,400.

The areas covered in this operation included:

Ang Mo Kio

Boon Lay

Hougang

Pasir Ris

Punggol

Drug dealer indicates drug collection point in photo sent on Telegram

CNB also shared screenshots of a conversation between an alleged drug dealer and a customer.

In these screenshots, the suspected drug dealer sent a photo of the alleged location of where they hid a drug order.

A red circle was seemingly drawn to indicate that the drugs were left in the switch box of a centralised rubbish chute.

Subsequently, the drug dealer requested confirmation of the pick-up from his customer.

CNB aware of drug dealings over Telegram

In the latter half of the press release, the CNB reiterated that they are aware of how some drug dealers operate.

Using encrypted messaging apps is nothing new to the CNB as they state that they were privy to them since 2019.

So far, the CNB has arrested over 200 drug offenders who had conducted drug transactions on the Telegram platform.

They also confirm that they know the modus operandi of drug dealers and will continue to be tenacious in following up on all such leads.

Kudos to CNB for always staying on top of their game

If these drug dealers think they are slick by doing their dealings on Telegram, they’ll be sorely wrong.

The CNB know how they operate too well and kudos to them for always staying on top of their game.

