S’porean Man & M’sian Girlfriend Charged With Drug Trafficking In JB, Could Face Death Penalty

Singaporean Man & Malaysian Girlfriend Could Face Death Penalty For Drug Trafficking

Like Singapore, Malaysia has very strict laws against drugs, and committing an offence could result in severe punishment — including death.

Recently, a Singaporean man and his Malaysian girlfriend were charged in a Johor court with two counts of drug possession and trafficking.

Authorities allegedly caught them with illegal substances at a house in Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia earlier this month.

If convicted, they could get the death penalty or life in prison, with at least 15 strokes of the whip.

Couple could get death penalty of convicted of drug trafficking

On Thursday (18 Aug), 49-year-old Singaporean Loh Kok Kiong and 32-year-old Malaysian Soh Yong Xin were jointly charged with with trafficking over 9.6kg of methamphetamine.

Bernama reports that they committed the offence at a house in Forest City, JB at 11.16am on 9 Aug.

A conviction carries the death penalty or life imprisonment, with whipping of a minimum of 15 strokes.

According to The New Straits Times, Loh and Soh nodded their heads in understanding when the charge was read in Mandarin. A plea was not recorded.

Additionally, they were charged with possessing 666g of ketamine at the same place, time, and date. For this, they could receive a fine of S$30,000 (RM100,000) and/or up to five years in jail.

They pleaded not guilty to this offence.

Singaporean man has four additional charges

The New Straits Times reports that Loh faces four more charges.

He is accused of trafficking 1.5kg of methamphetamine and 139g of nimetazepam, a hypnotic drug, at a house in Taman Sutera, JB at 1.30pm on 9 Aug.

His other two charges are possession of 100g of ketamine and consumption of methamphetamine, both of which allegedly took place on the same day.

Loh pleaded not guilty to the latter charge.

The prosecutors did not offer any bail for the couple, who were not represented by a lawyer.

A 20 Sep date has been set for mention, pending the pathology and chemistry reports.

