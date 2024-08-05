More than 10 armed officers and police storm motorcycle shop in Yishun raid, over S$100k worth of drugs seized

Over $100k worth of drugs seized in Yishun motorcycle shop raid

On 12 July at around 1am, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), with support from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), conducted a joint operation on a motorcycle shop along Yishun Industrial Street 1, seizing drugs with a market value of about S$107,400.

According to Police and CNB spokespersons, the raid seized a total of 975g of heroin, 40g of methamphetamine (also known as “ice”), and 30g of tablets believed to be controlled drugs.

A 43-year-old Singaporean man was arrested and has been charged with drug trafficking on 13 July.

Yishun raid caught on CCTV footage

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the Yishun raid started circulating on social media on Wednesday (31 July), according to Lianhe Zaobao.

The footage shows the outside of the motorcycle shop where a number of people could be seen standing around and eating.

Several cars and motorcycles then pulled up outside the shop and more than 10 enforcement officers, who were helmeted and fully armed, ran out from the vehicles and stormed into the shop, yelling at the occupants inside to “get down”.

Police dogs were also brought into the building and each person who had been standing outside the building was told to stay put and await instructions for further questioning.

The five-minute and 43-second video shows the officers coming in and out of the building, with some bringing in the drug-sniffing dogs.

Other officers were seen securing the individuals who were outside of the premises during the raid.

Owner cuffed by enforcement

According to Lianhe Zaobao, an employee was reporting for work at around 7am on 12 July when they saw over forty law enforcement officers outside the store.

They saw the owner of the shop cuffed and brought away by the police.

A person in charge of the shop revealed that a customer they met in October last year had rented a room in the shop.

According to them, the drug belonged to that customer.

The Police and CNB spokespersons confirmed that a 43-year-old Singaporean man had been arrested and charged with drug trafficking on 13 July.

According to the CNB website, anyone found trafficking more than 15g of heroin can be sentenced to the death penalty.

Investigations by the CNB are ongoing.

