4 young children found in 2 homes during anti-drug raids, parents arrested

Young children found during anti-drug raids ranged from nine months to four years old

At least four young children were found in two homes during the latest round of anti-drug raids, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said.

The oldest was four and the youngest was just nine months old.

Their respective parents were both arrested for suspected drug offences.

CNB anti-drug raids conducted from 14-19 July

In a news release on Friday (19 July), the CNB said an islandwide anti-drug operation was conducted from 14 to 19 July.

It covered areas including Clementi, Choa Chu Kang, Eunos, Macpherson and Woodlands.

71 suspected drug offenders in total were arrested, the youngest of which was a 14-year-old girl suspected of drug abuse.

Young couple arrested at Circuit Road unit

One of the raids occurred on Tuesday (16 July), at a residential unit in the Circuit Road vicinity.

There, CNB officers recovered about 1g of Ice and drug paraphernalia.

They also arrested a young Singaporean couple — a man, 23, and his wife, 22 — for suspected drug offences.

Both of them tested positive for controlled drugs in a preliminary urine test.

1-year-old child present during raids

The couple’s one-year-old child was in the unit when the raid took place, CNB said.

“Appropriate arrangements” were made to take care of the child’s welfare.

This included placing the child under the care of their next-of-kin.

4 Singaporeans arrested at Circuit Road unit

Another raid occurred on Wednesday (17 July), also at a residential unit along Circuit Road.

About 39g of ‘Ice’ and drug paraphernalia was seized from one of the bedrooms.

Four Singaporeans were arrested for suspected drug offences — one woman and three males aged from 17 to 23.

Among them was a young married couple aged 22 (husband) and 23 (wife).

The urine of all four individuals tested positive for controlled drugs.

Additionally, about 1g of ‘Ice’ was found in the belongings of the 17-year-old male.

3 young children found during drug raids

This time, three young children were found to be in the unit during the raid, CNB said.

They were aged four, two and nine months. All three belonged to the young couple.

The children have been placed in the care of their next-of-kin.

About S$26K of drugs seized

In total, the drugs seized include about:

31g of heroin

163g of ‘Ice’

116g of cannabis

26g of cocaine

nine ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

25 Erimin-5 tablets

five LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps

14 Tapentadol tablets

They have an estimated street value of about S$26,000.

Investigations are ongoing into all the arrested suspects.

Also read: 15-year-old girl arrested for suspected drug consumption during CNB raids in June

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the Central Narcotics Bureau and Singapore Police Force on Facebook. Photo on right for illustration purposes only.