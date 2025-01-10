Drunk S’porean man crashes car into food cart in Thailand, female companion calls injured street vendor ‘wimp’

Drunk Singaporean crashes car into food cart in Thailand

A drunk Singaporean man reportedly crashed his car into a food cart in Pattaya, Thailand early Friday morning (10 Jan).

According to Khaosod, local authorities were alerted to the incident at 5.06am.

Upon arrival, officials found a damaged som tam (spicy papaya salad) food cart, with items scattered across the road.

They also discovered a Toyota Veloz with front-end damage, which witnesses said had crashed into the cart.

Street vendor sustains injuries

Channel 3 News reported that the driver was a Singaporean man who was heavily intoxicated at the time.

The 58-year-old food cart owner sustained cuts and scrapes to his body.

First responders administered first aid, but the man refused to go to the hospital, fearing he wouldn’t be able to afford the medical bills.

Woman accuses injured street vendor of faking injuries

After the crash, the driver’s female companion insulted the injured street vendor, allegedly calling him a “wimp” and accusing him of pretending to be hurt.

She also obstructed responders trying to administer first aid, which led nearby locals to intervene and restrain her.

The woman further claimed to know a high-ranking officer, suggesting that police shouldn’t arrest her because of her connections.

However, once handcuffed, she began speaking to the officers in English, asking: “Why? What did I do wrong?”

She later switched back to Thai and argued that the officers had no right to take her phone because she hadn’t killed anyone.

Onlookers cheer when police arrest driver & woman

Locals cheered when police finally arrested the driver and his female companion.

In a video shared by One News, a woman shouted with joy, “Come look! She’s finally been cuffed,” with a satisfied smile on her face.

Police are investigating whether the Singaporean man was indeed the driver, as the intoxicated woman claims to have been behind the wheel.

Witnesses, however, insist the Singaporean man was the one driving the vehicle.

Also read: 12 motorists arrested in police drink-driving operation, roadblocks on expressways for 1st time in 10 years

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ข่าวช่องวัน on YouTube and Khaosod.