Drunk man in Thailand sobs after discovering his motorcycle stolen, turns out friend borrowed it for beer run

Man cries about stolen motorcycle, finds out friend used to get beer

In a heartbreaking then hilarious turn of events, a drunk man in Thailand was found sobbing after he discovered that his motorcycle had been stolen.

However, it turned out that his friend had borrowed it from him to buy more beer from a nearby shop.

Man cries uncontrollably after discovering his motorcycle stolen

At around 11.10am on Tuesday (7 Jan), police in Udon Thani province in Thailand received a report of a stolen motorcycle.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 27-year-old Mr Thanat crying uncontrollably, reports Thai news outlet AmarinTV.

He explained that his grey-black Honda PCX motorcycle had been stolen, with only the key left behind.

Mr Thanat accused his senior friend, Mr Pan, of being the thief and noted that two other vehicles belonging to his family had also been stolen in the past.

Expressing his distress, he said he loved his motorcycle dearly as it was the first motorcycle he had ever owned.

According to AmarinTV, Mr Thanat recounted that earlier that morning, he had ridden his motorcycle home after giving a statement to the police about his family’s previous vehicle theft.

Upon returning home, he encountered Mr Pan near a temple. Stopping to chat, he mentioned to Mr Pan that he had just returned from the police station.

After their conversation, Mr Pan allegedly climbed onto his motorcycle and rode away.

Friend had borrowed ride to buy beer from nearby store

Shortly afterwards, Mr Pan arrived at the scene on a different motorcycle and was perplexed by the sight of Mr Thanat crying bitterly.

When the police told Mr Pan about the situation, he explained that he had borrowed the motorcycle to buy beer from a grocery store that’s located 100m away.

However, after getting the beer, he found out that he didn’t have the key with him, so he couldn’t start the motorcycle. He then asked an acquaintance to give him a ride back to retrieve the key from Mr Thanat.

That was when he arrived at the scene and found Mr Thanat crying and accusing him of stealing his motorcycle.

Motorcycle finally retrieved & case closed

A viral video by Khaosod showed both parties arguing in front of police officers who were attempting to mediate the situation.

“Are you crazy?” Mr Pan exclaimed as he tried to explain his side to the officers.

Eventually, the police took Mr Thanat to the store to retrieve his motorcycle and concluded that the incident occurred due to a misunderstanding.

They also told him to take a rest because he appeared intoxicated.

Netizens amused by drunken turn of events

Many netizens found the man’s actions amusing, joking that his friends might avoid drinking with him in the future.

One man commented he wouldn’t drink with him anymore if he were his friend.

Another person pointed out that his condition resembled the state of the English Premier League team Manchester United, as he was wearing a jacket with their logo.

Lastly, another netizen said alcohol was the culprit for his funny behaviour.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.