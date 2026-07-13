Drunk man in Thailand brings wild python home, unaware of his act until next morning

Drunk man unconsciously brings python spotted on road into his own home

A drunk man in Thailand subconsciously captured a python found on the road and brought it into his home.

He only realised his act the next morning when a rescue team arrived to catch it.

Carried python into his house without knowing it

The man in question, Mr Ratchata (name transliterated from Thai), told Thairath that he had gone to have a drink with his friends.

On the way back home, his friends spotted a snake on the road, right where they needed to park their car.

When his friends mentioned the sight of the reptile, Mr Ratchata, who owns a pet snake himself, exited the vehicle to play with it and even cradled it in his arms.

He explained that since he had an empty terrarium back home, his first thought was to bring the snake back to fill the space.

Moments later, he carried the snake and ran into his house.

His friends were reportedly alarmed by his actions.

Although they tried to stop him, their attempts were unsuccessful as the python opened its mouth.

Only realised his actions after seeing footage the next day

Subsequently, his friends told a domestic helper at his house to wake him up the following morning because they would call the rescue team to capture it.

Since the wild python is a protected animal, having it as a pet is illegal.

Mr Ratchata further recounted that upon waking up, he heard commotion downstairs.

Once he inspected the situation, he found out that the terrarium he used to keep the python had been moved there by rescue officers.

He was confused and asked them what happened.

Not until his friends returned to his residence did he realise that he was the one who brought the reptile in.

Initially, he dismissed his friends as crazy and denied it.

However, when they showed him footage of his act the previous night, he finally conceded.

Rescue officers joked about their unnecessary presence

Lastly, he mentioned that the rescue team cautioned him that trapping wild pythons is an offence.

His friends then shared the video with the personnel, confirming that the man was completely under the influence.

In a lighter moment, the officers joked that if he could handle catching a python like that, it made their presence rather unnecessary.

Also read: Woman in Thailand captures 3m python with bare hands, says it’s no big deal

