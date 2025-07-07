Woman in Thailand captures 3m python with bare hands, says it’s no big deal

Woman shocks bystanders by catching 3m python with bare hands before rescue team arrives

A 57-year-old Cambodian woman has gone viral after fearlessly catching a 3-metre python with her bare hands, astonishing villagers in Thailand’s Surin Province.

The incident, which was caught on camera and shared by Khaosod on Facebook, took place on 4 July in Ban Khok Kapo village, located in the Nok Mueang Subdistrict.

Woman fearlessly wrangles python next to childcare centre

According to Thai media outlet Thairath, the python was spotted next to a sack near a local child development centre, sparking panic among residents. Many feared the snake might slither into a nearby home.

As the villagers waited anxiously for the rescue team to arrive, Ms Wee (name transliterated from Thai) appeared at the scene. With no hesitation, she approached the snake and grabbed it with her bare hands.

Onlookers were stunned when the snake began wrapping itself around her legs — but Ms Wee remained calm and stuffed it back into the sack without flinching.

Man says python escaped sack while he was trying to dispose of it

A man named Dech (name transliterated), who had also been present, explained that the snake had originally entered someone’s home and eaten a pet chicken.

He had caught the snake and placed it in a sack, intending to dispose of it, but it accidentally escaped after he dropped the sack while riding his motorcycle.

Too frightened to retrieve it himself, he backed away while others called for help — until Ms Wee showed up.

Speaking to reporters, Ms Wee said she wasn’t afraid at all, having regularly caught snakes back when she lived in Cambodia.

“It’s nothing to me,” she reportedly told Khaosod. Netizens have since praised her bravery.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod on Facebook.